New resident takes on role at UNISON Kinneil

Joshua Parkhill has become the new Resident Conductor of UNISON Kinneil Band.

unison
  The band has welcomed Joshua Parkhill as their new Resident Conductor

Tuesday, 27 June 2023

        

The UNISON Kinneil Band has announced the appointment of Joshua Parkhill as the new Resident Conductor. He will work closely with Musical Director Raymond Tennant and has already taken his first rehearsal.

Extensive experience

The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland graduate has gained extensive musical experience — from the Dalmellington, Reg Vardy and World Youth Brass Bands to the Sibelius Orchestra, RSNO and many Salvation Army ensembles. Earlier this year, he was also a semi-finalist in the European Solo Competition as part of the European Brass Band Championships in Malmo.

He is currently the MD of Brass Sounds Inverclyde, has also worked with Lochgelly, Dunaskin Doon and Kilmarnock Concert Brass and continues to work with Live Music Now Scotland and the Slideshow Trombone Quartet.

Excited

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "Everyone at UNISON Kinneil is extremely excited to be working with one of Scotland's most exciting young musicians. He is full of fresh new ideas, enthusiasm and made a great first impression to all in the band."

        

