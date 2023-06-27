                 

The Drovers return for march and hymn contest

15 bands will compete at the Drovers Contest in Wetherby this weekend.

Wetherby
  Wetherby lies 200 miles between London and Edinburgh

Tuesday, 27 June 2023

        

The West Yorkshire town of Wetherby is getting ready for the arrival of the Drovers Contest this Saturday.

The event is supported by the Leeds City of Culture 2023 with 15 taking part from across Yorkshire and the North East.

March, hymn and deportment

The competitors will be marked on their deportment as they march through the town by Rob Stewart, Company Sergeant Major from the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, with Gordon Eddison listening to their contest march and hymn on the local bandstand.

As part of the 'Drovers Day', Wetherby will come alive as one of the 33 wards in the Leeds District with live music in the town centre, history talks, face painting and a selection of stalls celebrating all that is good in the local community.

Tewit Silver Band will be performing on the bandstand from 1.30pm-3.30pm with the contest beginning at 4.00pm.

Tradition

The Drovers takes its name from the tradition of droving animals across the country, with Wetherby, situated halfway between London and Edinburgh, at the heart of this custom.

Speaking about the event, Rob Gray, Chairperson of the Wetherby Bandstand Trust told 4BR: "While we're not expecting any cattle to make their way up the High Street on Saturday, we hope that this will become an annual contest, and like the bandstand concerts, a firm date in the diary for local bands".

Entry is free and supporters can choose to watch the bands on the march or bring a chair and take a seat at the popular bandstand next to the River Wharfe.

        

