Isobel Daws claims trombone role in Luxembourg

Isobel Daws has just secured the role of solo trombone with the Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra.

Congratulations are being sent from across the brass world to trombone soloist Isobel Daws who has just secured the role of solo trombone with the Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra.

Critical acclaim

Founded in 1933 it is based at the Grande-Duchesse Josephine-Charlotte Concert Hall in Kirchberg. Under Music Director Gustavo Gimeno it has gained critical acclaim for its programmes, which will soon feature performances with the remarkable pianist Yuja Wang.

The orchestra's musical partners during the 2023/24 season include Helene Grimaud, William Christie and the Quatuor Ebene as artists in residence.

Isobel joins a section that incudes Lion Ni, Guillaume Lebowski and Vincent Debas.

Delighted

Speaking about her new role, Isobel said: "I'm so delighted to have just won the Solo Trombone position in the Luxembourg Philharmonic! I am really looking forward to being a part of such a great orchestra and living in a beautiful country!"

It's the latest high-profile achievement for the player who studied at the prestigious Karajan-Akademie der Berliner Philharmoniker and who is a member of the award-winning Bone-afide trombone ensemble.

I am really looking forward to being a part of such a great orchestra and living in a beautiful country! Isobel Daws

Denis Wick

Schedule

In addition to her own busy schedule of recent orchestral appearances back in the UK, Isobel and her Bone-afide colleagues will be appearing in up-coming concerts at the Budleigh Music Festival on Saturday 8th July and the Wendover Music Concert series the following day.

It was also recently announced the Bone-afide will appear in the Friday evening concert as the prelude to the Brass in Concert Championships in Gateshead later this year.

Find out more:

https://www.isobeldaws.com/

https://boneafide.co.uk/events