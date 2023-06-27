There is a great opportunity to enjoy plenty of great brass band music making in Lytham St Anne's next month with the BBE Brass Foundations team.

Brass Bands England (BBE) has teamed up with organisers of the 'Brass at the Seaside' weekend to offer a free Brass Foundations workshop this July.

The event, featuring bands and schools from across Lancashire and Yorkshire, will take place on the Sea Bandstand at Lytham's St Anne's on the 8th-9th July and will see two days of great music making with a special evening Gala Concert in St Thomas' Church on Saturday 8th July (7.30pm).

As part of the wider weekend, headed up by Lancashire Music Service, BBE Brass Foundations tutor Helen Minshall will be offering a free workshop for young people where they will be given the opportunity to try out a brass instrument.

It will take place at 12.30pm on Saturday 8th July at the Lytham St. Anne's Bandstand. BBE will be providing a range of instruments, kindly loaned from Warwick Music Group.

I'm really looking forward to supporting this fantastic weekend of brass, which their team has organised for young performers as well as for the local community to enjoy. Come along, it's free! Helen Minshall

Speaking about the event, Helen said: "Our Brass Foundations team have been working with Lancashire Music Service for a while to help support their music-making opportunities for young people in the region.

To find out more about the BBE Brass Foundations team and how they can support similar work in your area please visit www.brassfoundations.com

For the full Brass at the Seaside itinerary please visit the BBE events page at:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/443