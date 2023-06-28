                 

*
banner

News

Newstead add to conducting team

Matthew Ludford-King joins the musical team at Newstead Brass.

Newstead Brass
  Matthew Ludford-King recently made his debut appearance with the band

Wednesday, 28 June 2023

        

Newstead Brass has announced the appointment Matthew Ludford-King as their new conductor.

The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire graduate, who jointly led their brass band to the UniBrass titles in 2022 and 2023 made his debut with the band at last weekend's 'Mining Heritage Day' at Papplewick Pumping Station (above).

Roles

Newstead Brass has confirmed that they will also continue their relationship with Martin Heartfield. Matthew will also continue his MD role at Cleobury Mortimer as they look forward to their Cheltenham National Finals appearance, and as percussionist with Welsh Champion Tredegar.

A band spokesman told 4BR: "We're very excited about the future combining Martin's experience with Matthew's ability with us, and look forward to seeing this combination flourish.

We received a strong field of applicants and are sorry we did not have time to invite them all for audition."

Thrilled

In response to the appointment Matthew told 4BR: "I'm thrilled to be able to work with Martin and a band with such rich top section potential as Newstead.

It's an exciting time for me at present and this appointment adds to it."

        

TAGS: Newstead Brass

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Eikanger

Government Minister appointment for former Eikanger Bjorsvik board member

June 28 • Lubna Jaffrey has been appointed the Minster for Culture and Equality in the Norwegian Government.

Blackboard

Arts Council England announce reduction in Music Hubs

June 28 • There will be a major fall in the number of Music Hubs in England from September 2024 as the Department of Education looks to secure better strategic collaboration and opportunities.

Newstead Brass

Newstead add to conducting team

June 28 • Matthew Ludford-King joins the musical team at Newstead Brass.

British Army

The best of British red, white and blue...

June 28 • The musicians of the British Army brass bands have been putting on a global show of their talents of late...

What's on »

Mereside Brass -

Friday 30 June • St Luke's Church. Starion Road. Goostrey. Cheshire CW4 8PE

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band - Brass for YAS Charity Summer Concert

Saturday 1 July • St Austin's Theatre, 4 Wentworth Terrace, Wakefield WF1 3QN

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 2 July • St Mary's Church . 346 Lewisham High St, . London SE13 6LE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Flixton Band

Sunday 2 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 3 July • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Vacancies »

Concert Brass Poynton

June 28 • Concert Brass Poynton: No Contesting Not a learners Band. We rehearse on Wednesday Evenings between 8.00 to 10.00pm (with a short comfort break and cup of tea at 9.00pm). Our rehearsal room is alongside its Car Park at 220 Park Lane Poynton SK12 1RQ.

Lindley Band

June 27 • 2nd or 3rd CORNET PLAYER required to complete our friendly team, under the leadership of our very experienced MD Alan Widdop. We enjoy a balance of good engagements and contests, and rehearse Monday and Wednesday nights, 8 to 10pm, in our own bandroom.

Harlow Brass Band

June 27 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year.

Pro Cards »

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
Conductor / Adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top