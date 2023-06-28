Newstead add to conducting team

Matthew Ludford-King joins the musical team at Newstead Brass.

Newstead Brass has announced the appointment Matthew Ludford-King as their new conductor.

The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire graduate, who jointly led their brass band to the UniBrass titles in 2022 and 2023 made his debut with the band at last weekend's 'Mining Heritage Day' at Papplewick Pumping Station (above).





Roles

Newstead Brass has confirmed that they will also continue their relationship with Martin Heartfield. Matthew will also continue his MD role at Cleobury Mortimer as they look forward to their Cheltenham National Finals appearance, and as percussionist with Welsh Champion Tredegar.

A band spokesman told 4BR: "We're very excited about the future combining Martin's experience with Matthew's ability with us, and look forward to seeing this combination flourish.



We received a strong field of applicants and are sorry we did not have time to invite them all for audition."

Thrilled

In response to the appointment Matthew told 4BR: "I'm thrilled to be able to work with Martin and a band with such rich top section potential as Newstead.

It's an exciting time for me at present and this appointment adds to it."