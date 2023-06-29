                 

Patron boost for Putney & Wimbledon ahead of National Finals

A trio of very well known brass band patrons will be supporting the London & Southern Counties Fourth Section Champion at Cheltenham.

Putney
  The band claimed its first Area success at Stevenage earlier this year

Still enjoying the major boost to their confidence since claiming its first Regional Championship success in Stevenage in March, Fourth Section London & Southern Counties champion, Putney & Wimbledon Brass is celebrating once more.

Well known trio

The band has welcomed a trio of well known Patrons from the banding world, with the renowned conductor, composer and arranger Derek Broadbent joining British Open Championship owners Martin and Karyn Mortimer in the roles.

Although based in the North West, Derek, has enjoyed a long standing association with the band since its formation in 2017, and has been an annual visitor ever since.

He also composed the band's award-winning signature march 'PWBB' and has helped with rehearsal preparations before major contests.

We are grateful to all our new Patrons for their support, drive and enthusiasm and for helping us to bring a thriving brass band to the to the south west of LondonMD, Dr Sam Topp.

Credit

Speaking about his link he said: "The progress of the band in so few years has been quite remarkable and is a credit to them all. I'm sure there are more accolades to come."

Meanwhile, Martin and Karyn were introduced to the band by Derek, and as they live not too far away from the rehearsal base they said they were "delighted"to support their local band.

Grateful

Speaking about the support, MD, Dr Sam Topp said: "We are grateful to all our new Patrons for their support, drive and enthusiasm and for helping us to bring a thriving brass band to the to the south west of London.

We have come a long way in short space of time and we can't wait to make the trip to Cheltenham."

        

TAGS: Putney & Wimbledon Band

