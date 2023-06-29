Friary add to baritone section

Albert Hall National Finalist signs the experienced Jonti Smith on first baritone.

Friary Brass has announced the signing of Jonti Smith on first baritone.

The former Northampton County Youth Brass and Concert Band player gained extensive experience performing with the likes of the National Youth Band of Great Britain and European Youth Band as a youngster, before enjoying tenures at Rothwell Temperance, Leyland and Fairey whilst studying music at the University of Manchester.

He also played with Tubular Brass before moving to London in 2017 where he has enjoyed playing with Fulham Brass.

Great to join

Speaking about the move he said: "Friary have been very welcoming, and it's great to join a group of like-minded and driven players."

In response, Band Chairperson David Wicks added: "We're pleased to have Jonti with us. He's a terrific player with excellent experience."