New conducting lead at National Youth Orchestras of Scotland

Catherine Larsen-Maguire is to start a three year tenure as Music Director of the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland.

Cather
  Catherine Larsen-Maguire is a sought after orchestral conductor

Thursday, 29 June 2023

        

The National Youth Orchestras of Scotland (NYOS) has announced that Catherine Larsen-Maguire is to become their new Music Director.

It follows two critically acclaimed NYOS performances she conducted in Spring 2023, will now see her lead the orchestras from 2024 for a three-year tenure.

Sought after

After focusing exclusively on conducting in 2012, Catherine has worked with the likes of the Orquesta SinfÃ³nica de Galicia, Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse and Mecklenburgische Staatskapelle, as well as the London Philharmonic, Royal Northern Sinfonia, Scottish Chamber Orchestra and Scottish Ensemble.

Speaking about the appointment, NYOS Chief Executive, Kirsteen Davidson Kelly, said: "Catherine is an exceptional, forward-thinking musician whose professional experience and passion for developing young musicians gives her deep insight into working with youth orchestras.

She also shares NYOS's vision of inspiring young people to realise their potential as musicians. We are incredibly excited that NYOS will benefit from her remarkable energy and knowledge over the next three years, helping create inspirational, world-class musical experiences for Scotland's outstanding young musicians and their audiences."

Enormous privilege

Born in Manchester, and now based in Berlin, Catherine read music at Cambridge University and studied the bassoon at the Royal Academy of Music. She has also given several world and national premieres including Alexander Goehr's 'The Master Said' with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales.

In response to her appointment, she said: "It's an enormous privilege and a wonderful responsibility. This fantastic organisation is just starting a new chapter in its history, and exciting times are ahead!"

Looking forward

She added: "I am very much looking forward to working with the visionary NYOS team, and most importantly the young musicians of Scotland, on the adventurous projects that are planned for the next three years.

NYOS is a place where young instrumentalists can grow as musicians and people, and where friendships and memories that last a lifetime are created. I feel very lucky to be a part of it!"

Image: Courtesy of Miguel Barreto

        

