Lifetime Achievement Award for Crispian Steele-Perkins

Thursday, 29 June 2023

        

The renowned trumpet player Crispian Steele-Perkins is to be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's York Early Music Festival.

The accolade, which was inaugurated in 2006, will be presented at the National Centre for Early Music on Sunday 9th July, immediately following the live edition of BBC Radio 3's 'Early Music Show'.

Previous winners of the bi-annual award include Dame Emma Kirkby, James Bowman, Andrew Parrot, Trevor Pinnock and Catherine Mackintosh.

Leading exponent

Regarded as one of the world's leading exponents of the Baroque trumpet he has performed with many of the world's greatest classical orchestras and singers, as well as with artists as diverse as Led Zeppelin and Kate Bush.

In addition, his playing has featured on numerous film and television for shows, including, Dr Who, Oliver Twist, The World at War, Inspector Morse and Tales of the Unexpected. He also performed the theme music to the popular BBC programme, Antiques Roadshow.

Numerous recordings

After training at the Guildhall School of Music in London, he became a member of the English National Opera, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the English Chamber Orchestra and led the London Gabrieli Brass Ensemble for ten years.

His numerous solo recordings extend from Handel to Glenn Miller whilst he also has an unrivalled collection of antique trumpets upon which he has performed and recorded with the likes of the Academy of Ancient Music, The Kings Consort and the English Baroque Soloists.

I'm honoured to be receiving the Lifetime Achievement award, joining a list of extremely impressive previous recipientsCrispian Steele-Perkins

Honoured

Speaking about the award he said: "I'm honoured to be receiving the Lifetime Achievement award, joining a list of extremely impressive previous recipients.

I'm very much looking forward to returning to York in July to be presented with the award and catching up with friends and colleagues at the National Centre for Early Music for what promises to be a memorable day."

        

