                 

*
banner

News

National Finals judges announced

The panel of judges who will make the decisions at Cheltenham and London have been announced.

Judges
  The panels for Cheltenham and London have been announced

Friday, 30 June 2023

        

The adjudication panels for the London and Cheltenham National Finals have been announced by Kapitol Promotions. All are members of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

Royal Albert Hall

The destination of the Championship Section title at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday 21st October will be decided by Dr Robert Childs, Dr Stephen Cobb and Prof Roger Webster.

It will be the third consecutive time that Robert and Stephen will adjudicate at the event, whilst it will be the first appearance for Roger.

Cheltenham

There will once again be three judges in the tent in each section at Cheltenham (started in 2018), with the experienced conducting trio of David Hirst, Paul Holland and Glyn Williams in the First Section.

Glyn and David last appeared at the event in 2021, whilst Paul last judged in 2019.

The Second Section will be in the hands of Alan Bourne, Nicholas Garman and Sheona White — all three of whom last appeared at the event in 2021, whilst Duncan Beckley, Christopher Bond and Stan Lippeatt have been tasked with separating the bands out in the Third Section.

Stan made his last Cheltenham appearance in 2017, Duncan last appeared in 2003 and Chris is making his debut.

There is more experience in the Fourth Section with the panel of Gary Davies, Martin Heartfield and Mark Wilkinson.

Gary is the only returnee this year after adjudicating the Second Section last year, whilst Mark Wilkinson and Martin Heartfield last appeared in 2021.

Experienced

Commenting on the appointments, Philip Morris, Managing Director of Kapitol Promotions said: "Each adjudicator that's been chosen for the Finals 2023 is extremely knowledgeable about brass banding.

This line-up is experienced in performing, conducting and adjudicating at all levels, and we look forward to working with them all at our prestigious National Finals events."

This line-up is experienced in performing, conducting and adjudicating at all levels, and we look forward to working with them all at our prestigious National Finals eventsPhilip Morris

Adjudication panels:


Championship Section:

Saturday 21st October
Dr Robert Childs, Dr Stephen Cobb, Prof. Roger Webster

Sections 1-4:

Saturday 16th & Sunday 17th September

First Section: David Hirst, Paul Holland, Glyn Williams
Second Section: Alan Bourne, Nicholas Garman, Sheona White
Third Section: Duncan Beckley, Christopher Bond, Stan Lippeatt
Fourth Section: Gary Davies, Martin Heartfield, Mark Wilkinson

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

The six performers

ECHO spotlight for Lloyd

June 30 • Trumpet star Matilda Lloyd is to be featured in the European Concert Hall Organisation (ECHO) 2024/25 concert series with five other young artists of excellence.

Elland Silver

Elland offer six-pack deal in Huddersfield

June 30 • The Elland Silver Band organisation will feature all six ensembles in their annual showcase concert in July.

Bandstand

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 25th June

June 30 • Plenty of great music from across the banding world to enjoy through the warm summer days.

Judges

National Finals judges announced

June 30 • The panel of judges who will make the decisions at Cheltenham and London have been announced.

What's on »

Mereside Brass -

Friday 30 June • St Luke's Church. Starion Road. Goostrey. Cheshire CW4 8PE

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band - Brass for YAS Charity Summer Concert

Saturday 1 July • St Austin's Theatre, 4 Wentworth Terrace, Wakefield WF1 3QN

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 2 July • St Mary's Church . 346 Lewisham High St, . London SE13 6LE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Flixton Band

Sunday 2 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 3 July • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Vacancies »

Woodbridge Excelsior Band

June 30 • We are looking for a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are an enthusiastic 4th Section contesting band based in Woodbridge, Suffolk. We rehearse on a Tuesday and the occasional Friday. Visit our website for further information; www.woodbridgeexcelsiorband.org

Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band

June 29 • Bb Bass required to complete the line up of basses. We are based in the heart of Nidderdale in Yorkshire and play a number of concerts, farming shows and other local events.

Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band

June 29 • Front row cornet player required, who can dep for principle cornet when needed, and lead the band.. Looking for a strong warm player to help develop the band sound.

Pro Cards »

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
Conductor / Adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top