National Finals judges announced

The panel of judges who will make the decisions at Cheltenham and London have been announced.

The adjudication panels for the London and Cheltenham National Finals have been announced by Kapitol Promotions. All are members of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

Royal Albert Hall

The destination of the Championship Section title at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday 21st October will be decided by Dr Robert Childs, Dr Stephen Cobb and Prof Roger Webster.

It will be the third consecutive time that Robert and Stephen will adjudicate at the event, whilst it will be the first appearance for Roger.

Cheltenham

There will once again be three judges in the tent in each section at Cheltenham (started in 2018), with the experienced conducting trio of David Hirst, Paul Holland and Glyn Williams in the First Section.

Glyn and David last appeared at the event in 2021, whilst Paul last judged in 2019.

The Second Section will be in the hands of Alan Bourne, Nicholas Garman and Sheona White — all three of whom last appeared at the event in 2021, whilst Duncan Beckley, Christopher Bond and Stan Lippeatt have been tasked with separating the bands out in the Third Section.

Stan made his last Cheltenham appearance in 2017, Duncan last appeared in 2003 and Chris is making his debut.

There is more experience in the Fourth Section with the panel of Gary Davies, Martin Heartfield and Mark Wilkinson.

Gary is the only returnee this year after adjudicating the Second Section last year, whilst Mark Wilkinson and Martin Heartfield last appeared in 2021.

Experienced

Commenting on the appointments, Philip Morris, Managing Director of Kapitol Promotions said: "Each adjudicator that's been chosen for the Finals 2023 is extremely knowledgeable about brass banding.

This line-up is experienced in performing, conducting and adjudicating at all levels, and we look forward to working with them all at our prestigious National Finals events."

Denis Wick

Adjudication panels:





Championship Section:

Saturday 21st October

Dr Robert Childs, Dr Stephen Cobb, Prof. Roger Webster

Sections 1-4:

Saturday 16th & Sunday 17th September

First Section: David Hirst, Paul Holland, Glyn Williams

Second Section: Alan Bourne, Nicholas Garman, Sheona White

Third Section: Duncan Beckley, Christopher Bond, Stan Lippeatt

Fourth Section: Gary Davies, Martin Heartfield, Mark Wilkinson