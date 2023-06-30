                 

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 25th June

Plenty of great music from across the banding world to enjoy through the warm summer days.

Bandstand
  More great music from Chris Helme

Sunday Bandstand: 25th June

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Also go to: www.radiochristmas.co.uk

Enjoy:


https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-25-june-2023/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Freeliner
Darrol Barry
Brass Band Willebroek
MD: Frans Violet

Venus and Adonis
Drake Rimmer
Mirrlees Works Band
MD: Jack Atherton

The Trolley Song from Meet me in St Louis
Ralph Blane arr. John Denton
Rothwell Temperance Band
MD: David Roberts

Shenandoah
Arr. Stephen Bulla
Soloist: Trevor Groom
GUS Band
MD: John Berryman

Prelude On Three Welsh Hymn Tunes
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Cory Band
MD: Dr. Robert Childs

Canto Religioso based on the American Folk Song Amazing Grace
Arr. James Curnow
Soloist: Lynda Nicholson
Desford Colliery Caterpilla Band
MD: Jan de Haan

Fanfare, Romance and Finale
Philip Sparke
Brass Band of Central Florida
MD: Chad Shoopman

Elizabeth Remembered
Andrew Wainwright
Dallas Brass Band
MD: Grant Jameson

American Eagle Waltz
Offenbach arr. Drew Fennell
Soloist: Bernie Black
River City Brass Band
MD: Denis Colwell

New York Movie — The Music of Peter Graham
Peter Graham
Black Dyke Band
MD: Professor Nicholas Childs

Seize the Day
Peter Graham
Fairey Band
MD: Mark Peacock

My Love is Like a Red Red Rose
Arr. Gordon Langford
Soloist: James Shepherd
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: Roy Newsome

Jamaica Farewell
Michael Garasi
Brass Band of Battle Creek
MD: Michael Garasi

Vocalise Op 34 No 14
Sergei Rachmaninoff arr. Gordon Langford
Soloist: Morgan Griffiths
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: David King

La Traviata, Prelude to Act 1
Verdi arr. Drake Rimmer
The Virtuosi Brass Band of Great Britain
MD: Eric Ball

Sun And Moon from Miss Saigon
Claude-Michel Schönberg
Brass Band De Bazuin Oenkerk
MD: Klaas van der Woude

Intrada: Ein Feste Burg
Luther arr: Ray Farr
Eikanger Bjorsvik Band
MD: Ray Farr

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

