Radio: Sunday Bandstand 25th June

Plenty of great music from across the banding world to enjoy through the warm summer days.

Sunday Bandstand: 25th June

Produced and presented by Chris Helme.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-25-june-2023/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Freeliner

Darrol Barry

Brass Band Willebroek

MD: Frans Violet

Venus and Adonis

Drake Rimmer

Mirrlees Works Band

MD: Jack Atherton

The Trolley Song from Meet me in St Louis

Ralph Blane arr. John Denton

Rothwell Temperance Band

MD: David Roberts

Shenandoah

Arr. Stephen Bulla

Soloist: Trevor Groom

GUS Band

MD: John Berryman

Prelude On Three Welsh Hymn Tunes

Ralph Vaughan Williams

Cory Band

MD: Dr. Robert Childs

Canto Religioso based on the American Folk Song Amazing Grace

Arr. James Curnow

Soloist: Lynda Nicholson

Desford Colliery Caterpilla Band

MD: Jan de Haan

Fanfare, Romance and Finale

Philip Sparke

Brass Band of Central Florida

MD: Chad Shoopman

Elizabeth Remembered

Andrew Wainwright

Dallas Brass Band

MD: Grant Jameson

American Eagle Waltz

Offenbach arr. Drew Fennell

Soloist: Bernie Black

River City Brass Band

MD: Denis Colwell

New York Movie — The Music of Peter Graham

Peter Graham

Black Dyke Band

MD: Professor Nicholas Childs

Seize the Day

Peter Graham

Fairey Band

MD: Mark Peacock

My Love is Like a Red Red Rose

Arr. Gordon Langford

Soloist: James Shepherd

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD: Roy Newsome

Jamaica Farewell

Michael Garasi

Brass Band of Battle Creek

MD: Michael Garasi

Vocalise Op 34 No 14

Sergei Rachmaninoff arr. Gordon Langford

Soloist: Morgan Griffiths

Yorkshire Building Society Band

MD: David King

La Traviata, Prelude to Act 1

Verdi arr. Drake Rimmer

The Virtuosi Brass Band of Great Britain

MD: Eric Ball

Sun And Moon from Miss Saigon

Claude-Michel Schönberg

Brass Band De Bazuin Oenkerk

MD: Klaas van der Woude

Intrada: Ein Feste Burg

Luther arr: Ray Farr

Eikanger Bjorsvik Band

MD: Ray Farr

Enjoy the show