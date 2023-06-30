Radio: Sunday Bandstand 25th June

Sunday Bandstand: 25th June
https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-25-june-2023/
Playlist:
Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Freeliner
Darrol Barry
Brass Band Willebroek
MD: Frans Violet
Venus and Adonis
Drake Rimmer
Mirrlees Works Band
MD: Jack Atherton
The Trolley Song from Meet me in St Louis
Ralph Blane arr. John Denton
Rothwell Temperance Band
MD: David Roberts
Shenandoah
Arr. Stephen Bulla
Soloist: Trevor Groom
GUS Band
MD: John Berryman
Prelude On Three Welsh Hymn Tunes
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Cory Band
MD: Dr. Robert Childs
Canto Religioso based on the American Folk Song Amazing Grace
Arr. James Curnow
Soloist: Lynda Nicholson
Desford Colliery Caterpilla Band
MD: Jan de Haan
Fanfare, Romance and Finale
Philip Sparke
Brass Band of Central Florida
MD: Chad Shoopman
Elizabeth Remembered
Andrew Wainwright
Dallas Brass Band
MD: Grant Jameson
American Eagle Waltz
Offenbach arr. Drew Fennell
Soloist: Bernie Black
River City Brass Band
MD: Denis Colwell
New York Movie — The Music of Peter Graham
Peter Graham
Black Dyke Band
MD: Professor Nicholas Childs
Seize the Day
Peter Graham
Fairey Band
MD: Mark Peacock
My Love is Like a Red Red Rose
Arr. Gordon Langford
Soloist: James Shepherd
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: Roy Newsome
Jamaica Farewell
Michael Garasi
Brass Band of Battle Creek
MD: Michael Garasi
Vocalise Op 34 No 14
Sergei Rachmaninoff arr. Gordon Langford
Soloist: Morgan Griffiths
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: David King
La Traviata, Prelude to Act 1
Verdi arr. Drake Rimmer
The Virtuosi Brass Band of Great Britain
MD: Eric Ball
Sun And Moon from Miss Saigon
Claude-Michel Schönberg
Brass Band De Bazuin Oenkerk
MD: Klaas van der Woude
Intrada: Ein Feste Burg
Luther arr: Ray Farr
Eikanger Bjorsvik Band
MD: Ray Farr
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
