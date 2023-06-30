ECHO spotlight for Lloyd

Trumpet star Matilda Lloyd is to be featured in the European Concert Hall Organisation (ECHO) 2024/25 concert series with five other young artists of excellence.

Classical trumpet star Matilda Lloyd has been announced as one of the Rising Stars who will feature in the European Concert Hall Organisation (ECHO) 2024/25 concert series.

Described as performers who "embody excellence in their respective fields and are set to leave a mark on the classical music landscape", they will be enjoyed performing in programmes at 23 of Europe's leading concert halls.

ECHO aims to empower young artists with an unparalleled platform to perform as well as partake in bespoke commissions for new music and seize invaluable opportunities for their professional development through customized workshops and mentorship schemes.

Since its start in 1995/96, its Rising Stars programme has featured more than 150 exceptional artists including the likes of Janine Jansen, Igor Levit, Khatia Buniatishvili, Renaud Capucon, Belcea Quartet and Cuarteto Casals.

Matilda, whose recent CD recording 'Casta Diva' has gained widespread critical acclaim, will perform at the Barbican Centre in London with the Konserthuset Stockholm.

Before then her busy schedule sees her make a Classic FM recording at the LSO St Likes with the 12 Ensemble on 4th July, before she appears at Snape Maltings on Tuesday 6th July where she will give the premiere of Robin Haigh's 'Trumpet Concerto'.

Joining Matilda as part of the Rising Stars for the 2024/25 season are: Carlos Ferreira (clarinet), Benjamin Kruithof (cello), Sao Soulez Lariviere (viola), Lukas Sternath (piano) and Quatuor Agate.