James Shepherd funeral details

The funeral arrangements have been announced for the legendary cornet player James Shepherd.

James Shepherd
  The funeral details of James Shepherd have been announced

Friday, 30 June 2023

        

The funeral of James Shepherd, the former principal cornet of Black Dyke Mills Band and the founder of the James Shepherd Versatile Brass ensemble will take place at Halifax Minster (HX1 1QR) on Wednesday 19th July at 1.30pm.

It will be followed by a short service at 3.00pm for family and close friends at Park Wood Crematorium, Park Wood Road, Elland (HX5 9HZ).

Invitation

An invitation has been extended by the family all friends, players and associates of the inspirational performer to share stories and reminisce following the crematorium service. This will be held at Cedar Court Huddersfield Hotel, Ainley Top, Lindley Moor Road, Elland, Huddersfield (HD3 3RH), where light refreshments will be served.

Please note, upon arrival, car registration numbers must be entered into the computer on display in the reception, to avoid any fines.

Family flowers and donations

The family has asked for family flowers only and that donations in James Shepherd's memory be made to Overgate Hospice.

There are various car parks in and around Halifax Minster with another at Eureka Car Park, Halifax, (HX1 1QG) which operates cash or card pay and display. There is also King Street Car Park, Halifax, (HX1 1SR) with limited places but best for those with mobility issues. (operates cash pay and display)

Obituary:


https://www.4barsrest.com/news/55472/death-of-james-shepherd

        

