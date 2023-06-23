Death of James Shepherd

The death has been announced of the legendary cornet player James Shepherd.

The death has been announced of James Shepherd, the former principal cornet of the Black Dyke Mills Band, and the founder of the James Shepherd Versatile Brass ensemble.

He passed away on Thursday 22nd June, aged 86.

In a short statement the family said: "It's with heavy hearts and great sadness that we inform everyone of Jim Shepherd's passing following a stroke on Tuesday evening. He was peaceful and surrounded by his loved ones, a beautiful soul who touched the lives of so many."

Obituary:

James Shepherd was without doubt one of the finest cornet players in the history of the brass band movement.

For a decade he was principal cornet of Black Dyke Mills Band at a time when under the direction of some of the foremost conductors of the era they gained both considerable contest and artistic acclaim.

Iconic

The player from Newbiggin by Sea was a central part of that. His image on the front cover of the 1969 'High Peak for Brass' LP (above) endorsed him with almost iconic status — his playing of solos such as 'Cleopatra' and 'Pandora' having already sealed his reputation.

He joined Black Dyke in 1963 from Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band, although before that he had started his playing with Newbiggin Colliery Junior Band aged 13. He eventually progressed to its senior band before National Service saw him join the Royal Army Medical Corps where, because he was given musical rather than medical duties, he had ample time to hone his talent.

On leaving he joined Pegswood Colliery Band but was soon talent-spotted by Jack Atherton and in 1960 he went Carlton Main.

Champion

His solo playing became the hallmark of his excellence — becoming Champion Soloist of Great Britain in 1962/63/64 — a remarkable achievement given the prestige of the event and the quality of his rivals. In 1964 he was also a member of the winning Black Dyke quartet and the first recipient of the award as the 'Best Instrumentalist'.

He seemed destined to join Black Dyke in 1962, but a change of mind saw him delay until April 1963. From that time on he was to become the pre-eminent cornet player of his generation — the recordings of the band invariably featuring him as a soloist.

Success

During his tenure at Black Dyke they won the National Championship in 1967 and 1972, the British Open in 1968 and 1972, and the World Championship in 1970, all under professional conductor Geoffrey Brand.

Following the 1972 'double' he decided that he didn't wish to put himself through the anxieties of contesting any longer and took the step to form with others, James Shepherd Versatile Brass.

Over the next 35 years (and intermittently for a total of 45 years) or more they toured the world, thrilling audiences with their playing. At their peak they packed concert halls at home and abroad — from Uppermill to Sydney, including three times at the Festival Concerts after the National Finals at the Royal Albert Hall.

He continued to play with remarkable facility to the very end of his playing days — audiences still thrilled by his triple tonguing technique that rattled like machine gun fire.

He was the automatic choice to become the principal cornet of the Virtuosi Brass Band of Great Britain on its celebrated recordings, and in 1980 he won the 'Best Soloist' award at the Brass in Concert Championships playing 'Napoli' with the Ever Ready Band.

Iles Medal

In 1971 he was presented with the 'Insignia of Honour' in recognition of his 'conspicuous service to brass bands', followed in 1989 by the Iles Medal. In addition to his superb playing, he was also an inspirational peripatetic teacher and conductor.

Countless youngsters benefitted from his passion and insight in his role with the then West Riding County Council, the Queensbury Music Centre Band and the Jayess Band who he led

to numerous successes — including four Yorkshire Area titles and to the Second Section National Championship of Great Britain title in 1986.

In later years he was a much sought after tutor on courses, made occasional cameo playing appearances and enjoyed many evenings reminiscing with friends. His family life remained treasured and close to his heart.

There are few performers of whom it can be said that they were a legend in their own lifetime. That James Shepherd is one of the few there can be no doubt James Scott

Lifetime achievement

In 2022 he was presented with the Brass Bands England 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at its annual conference. It was made by Ian Bousfield who simply called him 'a legend'. The standing ovation that accompanied it was a measure of the respect, love and admiration that he was held in.



His great contemporary James Scott, himself a former champion cornet soloist and principal cornet at Munn and Felton's (Footwear) Band said of him: "There are few performers of whom it can be said that they were a legend in their own lifetime. That James Shepherd is one of the few there can be no doubt.

A cornet player for whom I have a long held and unceasing admiration, not just for his immaculate technique, nor yet his faultless and innate musicianship, but his modest and unassuming personality. He has always been, and remains, a role model for the young and aspiring cornet player."