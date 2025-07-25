Its returns only if you wish to enjoy the NYBBGB in London next month with tickets going fast for the Childrens' Band too.

The sold-out signs will be displayed at the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain's Summer Course Concert in London next month.

The 'Celebration' event at the Amaryllis Fleming Concert Hall at the Royal College of Music on Saturday 9th August (5.00pm) will be led by guest conductor Martin Brabbins and will feature tenor horn soloist Tim de Maeseneer performing Edward Gregson's 'Three Gods' concerto.

Waiting list

Such as been the demand that an official waiting list has now been created if any additional tickets are made available through returns.

People can add their name at: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1248209009749

The concert will also include four world premieres from composers Daniel Hall and the trio of winners of the NYBBGB Young Composers' Competition.

Limited tickets for Peterborough

Tickets are now also limited for the NYBBGB Childrens' Band Summer Curse concert that takes place on Friday 1st August (2.00pm) at The Great Hall, Oundle School, Peterborough

Themed as 'The Beauty of Their Dreams', it will be led Dr David Thornton, with rising star Lewis Barton as guest soloist.

It will also include world premieres from the pens of Andrea Price and Easher Austin (aged just 14) as well as featuring a demanding programme of ensemble works.

Tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1248214877299

FREE tickets for under 18s | Standard: £15 | Concessions: £12.50 (+ booking fee)