The Italian Band was joined by trombone soloist Andrea Conti for a festival performances in heart of Tuscany.

The Italian Brass Band continues to reach out to new audiences with its latest concert in the medieval village of Santa Fiora, nestled in the green hills of Tuscany.

Based at the wonderful Municipal Theater Andrea Camilleri (named after the author who created the television detective Inspector Montalbano) the concert was part of the 26th annual Santa Fiora in Musica Festival, one of Italy's premiere music festivals featuring leading artists and ensembles.

Solo guest

The Italian Brass Band was joined by trombone soloist Andrea Conti, not only the festival's renowned Artistic Director, but also Principal Trombone of the Orchestra dell'Accademia di Santa Cecilia in Rome, Professor at the Conservatory of Lugano and the Licinio Refice Conservatory in Frosinone, near Rome.

He was featured in Gordon Langford's 'Rhapsody for Trombone', captivating a packed audience who were equally thrilled by the band — demanding two additional encores to round off the evening.

Incredible

Band spokesperson Giovanni Celestino told 4BR: "It was an incredible performance from Maestro Conti — and one that inspired the band.

It was also so good to see an audience made up of so many young people who told us they were hearing a British style brass band for the first time and couldn't believe the playing.

In the audience were young musicians of the OGI (Italian Youth Orchestra), a prolific breeding ground for amazing musical talent — including our own MD, Giuseppe Saggio."

He added: "To hear what these players thought of the band, its skills and professional levels of performance was a huge inspiration to us all as we continue to spread brass band music making throughout Italy."