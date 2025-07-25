                 

*
banner

News

Italian Brass Band continues to reach out to new audiences

The Italian Band was joined by trombone soloist Andrea Conti for a festival performances in heart of Tuscany.

Italian Brass Band
  The band was joined by the renowned soloist Andrea Conti for the cocnert

Friday, 25 July 2025

        

The Italian Brass Band continues to reach out to new audiences with its latest concert in the medieval village of Santa Fiora, nestled in the green hills of Tuscany.

Based at the wonderful Municipal Theater Andrea Camilleri (named after the author who created the television detective Inspector Montalbano) the concert was part of the 26th annual Santa Fiora in Musica Festival, one of Italy's premiere music festivals featuring leading artists and ensembles.

Solo guest

The Italian Brass Band was joined by trombone soloist Andrea Conti, not only the festival's renowned Artistic Director, but also Principal Trombone of the Orchestra dell'Accademia di Santa Cecilia in Rome, Professor at the Conservatory of Lugano and the Licinio Refice Conservatory in Frosinone, near Rome.

He was featured in Gordon Langford's 'Rhapsody for Trombone', captivating a packed audience who were equally thrilled by the band — demanding two additional encores to round off the evening.

Incredible

Band spokesperson Giovanni Celestino told 4BR: "It was an incredible performance from Maestro Conti — and one that inspired the band.

It was also so good to see an audience made up of so many young people who told us they were hearing a British style brass band for the first time and couldn't believe the playing.

In the audience were young musicians of the OGI (Italian Youth Orchestra), a prolific breeding ground for amazing musical talent — including our own MD, Giuseppe Saggio."

He added: "To hear what these players thought of the band, its skills and professional levels of performance was a huge inspiration to us all as we continue to spread brass band music making throughout Italy."

        

TAGS: Italian Brass Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Cheltenham

Cheltenham judges confirmed

July 25 • The judges tasked with picking the winners at the 2025 Cheltenham National Finals have been announced.

Sold Out

National Youth Band sells out in London

July 25 • Its returns only if you wish to enjoy the NYBBGB in London next month with tickets going fast for the Childrens' Band too.

Italian Brass Band

Italian Brass Band continues to reach out to new audiences

July 25 • The Italian Band was joined by trombone soloist Andrea Conti for a festival performances in heart of Tuscany.

NYBBS

Perth ready for trio of NYBBS music makers

July 25 • Perth Concert Hall will host the trio of National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland later today — so if you are around why not pop along and enjoy them showcasing their talents.

What's on »

Petworth Town Band - Dorset House School Fete

Saturday 26 July • Dorset House School RH20 1PB

Dobcross Silver Band - Marsden Silver Prize Band

Sunday 27 July • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Haverhill Silver Band - A Nightingale Sang... (an evening concert)

Saturday 2 August • Foakes Hall, Dunmow CM6 1DG

Haverhill Silver Band - East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival

Sunday 24 August • St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QX

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Saffron Hall

Wednesday 27 August • Saffron Hall, Audley End Road, Saffron Walden, Essex CB11 4UH

Vacancies »

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

July 25 • Ready for a NEW Music Challenge?. . Dodworth Brass Band, is looking for a new principal cornet as our current player prepares for retirement. Just 5mins from J37 M1. . friendly welcoming band with a packed calendar of exciting concerts & events. . . S75 3RF

Enderby Band

July 24 • Enderby Band (Leicestershire) are a Championship section band looking for: Bb BASS & PERCUSSION (expressions of interest from any perc disciplines are welcome). We are an ambitious, friendly, band with a sensibly full calendar of contests and concerts.

The Marple Band

July 24 • Cornet( back row), Baritone, Horn, Bb Bass and Kit percussionist vacancies to join our fabulous band. We are a friendly ambitious 2nd Section band, starting an exciting new musical journey with our MD Nick Birch.

Pro Cards »

Kevin Wadsworth


Conductor, adjudicator, teacher (ABBA)

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top