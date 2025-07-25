Perth ready for trio of NYBBS music makers

Perth Concert Hall will host the trio of National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland later today — so if you are around why not pop along and enjoy them showcasing their talents.

4BR has been informed that the final touches are being put in place to the programmes of music that will be featured by the trio of National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland (NYBBS) at Perth Concert Hall this afternoon (starting at 3.00pm)

Each ensemble has enjoyed working on a wide variety of music encompassing different styles and genres, from the fun to the serious (see below).

Childrens' Band

The Children's Band will be led by Alan Fernie (starting at 3.00pm) with works that include pieces by Alan himself as well as Iain Munday and Jess Purbrick amongst others — and from very Scottish inspirations to the fun of the anarchic Muppet Show.

Reserve and Senior

The concerts by the Reserve and Senior Bands start at 6.30pm under John Boax and Ian Porthouse. The Reserve Band will feature the evocative test-piece 'Corineus' by Christopher Bond alongside musical detours to embrace 'The Barbarian Horde' and 'War of the Worlds' amongst other exciting works.

The event will be rounded off with the Senior Band with an ambitious programme that includes two major test-pieces in 'A London Overture' and 'Spectrum' as well as the fizz of PLC's 'Enter the Galaxies' and tributes to Elgar Howarth and Richard Evans.

All that is good

Speaking about the event, Ian Porthouse told 4BR: "The players in each of the three bands represent all that is good about the long-term youth development of playing talent in Scottish banding.

Alan, John and I have been hugely impressed by the standard this year — testament to the inspirational work that is going on in bands and schools up and down Scotland each week. So come along and hear it for yourselves — you will leave just as uplifted as we've been."

Solo winners

The talent was certainly showcased in the solo competitions held this year on the course, with a host of fantastic performances. The Childrens' Band top three were Carter Burchill, Evie Boax and Hollie Reid, whilst the podium places for the Reserve Band members went to Isla Gillespie, Eoin Robertson and Emily Kroeger.

The Richard Evans Trophy for the Senior Band members went to Charlie Boax for the third consecutive year just ahead of David Orr and Ash Paton.

Celebration

A delighted NYBBS Course Director and SBBA President Carrie Boax told 4BR: "Over the past week, our talented young musicians have immersed themselves in intensive rehearsals, workshops and masterclasses, honing their skills and forging lasting friendships.

The concerts are a celebration of their hard work and dedication, showcasing the incredible progress they've made, so get ready to be amazed by the passion, precision, and artistry of these rising stars of the brass band world!"

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/nybbs

NYBBS Childrens' Band

Conductor: Alan Fernie

The Auld Road to Hawick (Iain Mundy)

Clydebuilt (Alan Fernie)

Campbeltown Loch (arr. Ron Barnes)

Afton Water (J B McFarlane)

Jesus Loves Me (W B Bradbury arr. Jack Stobbs)

The Tayside Pearls (Alan Fernie)

The Flying Scotsman (Jess Purbrick)

Hoots Mon (Harry Robertson arr. Alan Fernie)

The Muppet Show (arr Cameron Mabon)

NYBBS Reserve Band

Conductor: John Boax

Tribute (James Curnow)

Apex (Peter Meechan)

Corineus (Christopher Bond)

Music for Jock Tamson (Alan Fernie)

Phoenix from War of the Worlds (Peter Graham)

Barbarian Horde (arr. Sandy Smith)

Bring me Sunshine (arr. Christopher Bond)

NYBBS Senior Band

Conductor: Ian Porthouse

Enter the Galaxies (Paul Lovatt-Cooper)

A London Overture (Philip Sparke)

I Know Thou Art Mine (Leonard Ballantine)

Percussion Ensemble — Keep on Dancing (Iona Crosby)

A Spark Forgotten (Tamsin Cook)

A Twinkle in his Eye (Alan Fernie)

Pel Mel (W Hogarth Lear)

Breezin' Down Broadway (arr. Goff Richards)

Spectrum (Gilbert Vinter)