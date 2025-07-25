                 

*
banner

News

Cheltenham judges confirmed

The judges tasked with picking the winners at the 2025 Cheltenham National Finals have been announced.

Cheltenham
  The panels for the National Finals have been announced.

Friday, 25 July 2025

        

Following the announcement of the Royal Albert Hall National Final adjudicators, Kapitol Promotions has released the list of judges for the Section 1-4 National Finals to be held at Cheltenham Racecourse over the weekend of Saturday 13th & Sunday 14th September.

Highly respected

A spokesperson stated: "All this year's adjudicators have previously judged at the National Finals, bringing with them a wealth of experience, musical expertise, and insight.

Competing bands can be confident they'll be performing under the scrutiny of knowledgeable and highly-respected professionals, with a proven track record of adjudicating at the highest levels of brass banding."

Goal

Commenting on the appointments, Philip Morris, Managing Director, Kapitol Promotions, added: "This selection of adjudicators reflects our annual goal of appointing an experienced panel for the National Finals, each chosen for their outstanding work at all levels of banding."

Following recent precedent, three judges will be used in each section. The panels comprise 10 male and two female adjudicators — the same balance as 2023 and 2024.

First and Second Sections

The First Section will see Mark Wilkinson make his seventh appearance, alongside Dr David Thornton who returns for the first time since 2014. Nicholas Garman makes his fourth appearance at the event after also judging last year.

In the Second Section Dr Robert Childs makes his sixth appearance at the event. He is joined by Dr Brett Baker, returning for the second successive year and third in total (all in this section), whilst Stephanie Binns also returns after making her debut in the Fourth Section in 2024.

Third and Fourth Sections

The trio of Gary Davies, Martin Heartfield and Andrea Price will adjudicate the Third Section. Gary Davies returns for the first time since 2023 to make his makes his seventh appearance. Martin Heartfield also returns for the first time since 2023 for his third appearance, whilst Andrea Price adjudicates for a second successive year.

The experienced trio of Alan Bourne, David Hirst and Steve Pritchard-Jones are tasked with the decision making in the Fourth Section.

Alan Bourne returns for the first time since 2023 to make his fourth Cheltenham appearance, whilst David Hirst (who will have judged at the British Open the previous weekend) makes a third consecutive appearance and his ninth in total. Steve Pritchard-Jones makes his fourth appearance and first since 2021.

This selection of adjudicators reflects our annual goal of appointing an experienced panel for the National Finals, each chosen for their outstanding work at all levels of bandingPhilip Morris

Panels:


Section 1:

Nicholas Garman
Dr David Thornton
Mark Wilkinson

Section 2:

Dr Brett Baker
Stephanie Binns
Dr Robert Childs

Section 3:

Gary Davies
Martin Heartfield
Andrea Price

Section 4:

Alan Bourne
David Hirst
Steve Pritchard-Jones

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Cheltenham

Cheltenham judges confirmed

July 25 • The judges tasked with picking the winners at the 2025 Cheltenham National Finals have been announced.

Sold Out

National Youth Band sells out in London

July 25 • Its returns only if you wish to enjoy the NYBBGB in London next month with tickets going fast for the Childrens' Band too.

Italian Brass Band

Italian Brass Band continues to reach out to new audiences

July 25 • The Italian Band was joined by trombone soloist Andrea Conti for a festival performances in heart of Tuscany.

NYBBS

Perth ready for trio of NYBBS music makers

July 25 • Perth Concert Hall will host the trio of National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland later today — so if you are around why not pop along and enjoy them showcasing their talents.

What's on »

Petworth Town Band - Dorset House School Fete

Saturday 26 July • Dorset House School RH20 1PB

Dobcross Silver Band - Marsden Silver Prize Band

Sunday 27 July • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Haverhill Silver Band - A Nightingale Sang... (an evening concert)

Saturday 2 August • Foakes Hall, Dunmow CM6 1DG

Haverhill Silver Band - East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival

Sunday 24 August • St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QX

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Saffron Hall

Wednesday 27 August • Saffron Hall, Audley End Road, Saffron Walden, Essex CB11 4UH

Vacancies »

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

July 25 • Ready for a NEW Music Challenge?. . Dodworth Brass Band, is looking for a new principal cornet as our current player prepares for retirement. Just 5mins from J37 M1. . friendly welcoming band with a packed calendar of exciting concerts & events. . . S75 3RF

Enderby Band

July 24 • Enderby Band (Leicestershire) are a Championship section band looking for: Bb BASS & PERCUSSION (expressions of interest from any perc disciplines are welcome). We are an ambitious, friendly, band with a sensibly full calendar of contests and concerts.

The Marple Band

July 24 • Cornet( back row), Baritone, Horn, Bb Bass and Kit percussionist vacancies to join our fabulous band. We are a friendly ambitious 2nd Section band, starting an exciting new musical journey with our MD Nick Birch.

Pro Cards »

Stephen Tighe

ARCM, LDBBA, (Dip)PFS.
Adjudicator / Music Director / Arranger

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top