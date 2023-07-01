                 

Sponsorship boost for Reg Vardy as they set off on new travels

An award winning local travel firm adds it support to the new era at Reg Vardy Band.

  The band has welcomed Stanley Travel as one of their new sponsors

Saturday, 01 July 2023

        

The Reg Vardy Band has gained its first sponsorship deal as the North of England organisation moves into a new era.

It comes in the form of Stanley Travel, an award winning local family run travel company founded by Andrew Scott, whose grandfather was the Colliery Manager at Craghead Colliery in the 1950s where the band was formed in 1910.

New partners

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "Recently, we've begun our search for new partners and associates as our sponsorship deal with the Vardy Foundation ended in 2022 after almost twenty years.

We are delighted that Andrew and his company Stanley Travel has taken one of our sponsorship packages. We met with Andrew recently to outline the benefits of sponsorship and he will be joining us as our guest at our James Bond event at Sunderland Fire Station arts venue on July 9th.

We are delighted that Andrew and his company Stanley Travel has taken one of our sponsorship packagesReg Vardy Band

Perfect venue

They added: "We already use Stanley Travel's facilities and their Oxhill depot-has already provided us with the perfect venue to practice for our appearance at the forthcoming Wetherby Drovers March & Hymn Contest. We welcome Stanley Travel and look forward to a fruitful future together."

        

