Jarvis becomes new ITA President

Carol Jarvis has become the first female President of the International Trombone Association (ITA).

In her first column for its in-house ITA Journal publication, she said that it was "a great honour", although she added that it "also shocks me" that she was the first in its 51-year history.

Greater inclusion

In highlighting her desire to promote and develop greater inclusion, Carol used the opportunity refer to the most study of the ratio of male/female players in orchestras.

It is one which she said disappointingly did not include those players who identified as transgender and non-binary — at present around 60/40 male to female, and 87/13 for trombonists.

Multi-tiered approach

Carol stated that she had learnt that discussion around inclusion, diversity and equity required a "multi-tiered approach" although she was confident that things were moving in the right direction.

With fellow performer Megumi Kanda as Vice-President/President Elect, Carol said that they would "serve as advocates for greater inclusion for our beloved instrument" and a positive step towards change and support for all minority groups.

With her open invitation for people to contact her and discuss ideas of how best she can serve the trombone community in her role, Carol said that she would "like to work together with you all to meet the growing expectations of members to be as inclusive and diverse as an association can be".