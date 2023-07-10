                 

All Dunne for the future

The wedding of Thomas Dunne and Samantha Ford was accompanied by some wonderful brass band music.

Lydney
  The happy couple were wed to the accompaniment of great brass band music

Congratulations have been sent to the newly married couple of Lydney Town Band MD Thomas Dunne and solo horn player Samantha Ford.

The couple met at a National Youth Brass Band course in 2015 and have since enjoyed a musical life together now centred on the West of England band.

Wedding music

During the wedding ceremony, held in Gloucester, the music was performed by players drawn from Lydney Town Band and friends from Bream Silver, Forest of Dean Brass, Filton Concert, Flowers, Pendennis, Tredegar and Woodfalls.

The bride's processional music was 'Can't help falling in Love' specially arranged by the band's conductor Gareth Trott, whilst the Best Man duties were undertaken by Tredegar's solo euphonium player Sion Rhys-Jones.

The ceremony also included a world premiere of 'Dau Enaid yn Un' (Two Souls as One), which was specially composed for the wedding by a close friend Malcolm Hannaford-Waddington.

        

