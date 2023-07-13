                 

National Youth Band ambassadors inspire next generation in London

An ensemble from the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has been inspiring youngsters on its ambassadorial tour this week.

  The ensemble has been playing to youngsters in primary and secondary schools on their visits this week

Thursday, 13 July 2023

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain 'Ambassadors' ensemble is coming to the end of a brilliant week of outreach performances in the London region.

On Tuesday morning they visited a junior school that comes under the auspices of Redbridge Music Services before moving to Tower Hamlets in the afternoon to play at Stepney Greencoat Primary School.

Wednesday saw them head to Essex with a visit supported by Barking & Dagenham Music Service at Warren Junior School before they headed to Winns Primary School supported by Waltham Forest Music Service in the afternoon.

Inspirational

Thursday has seen the group link up with Newham Music Service at Tollgate Primary School before an afternoon slot working with Bexley Music Service at Harris Academy. The visit to Tollgate was called "inspirational".

The tour will be rounded off on Friday with an exciting visit to Times Radio in the morning before a great visit with Havering Music Services to Emerson Park Academy in the afternoon.

We have had a wonderful time and our thanks go to everyone who made us so welcome on our visits so far. The reception we've had from the children has been amazing — and we think we have a new pop hit in 'Sweet Caroline!'NYBBGB

New hit

A spokesperson for the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain told 4BR: "We have had a wonderful time and our thanks go to everyone who made us so welcome on our visits so far. The reception we've had from the children has been amazing — and we think we have a new pop hit in 'Sweet Caroline!"

You can see some of the highlights of the tour on the Youth Band's twitter page.

        

