Euph and tuba lead for next Jena Brass Seminar course

Bente Illevold from Norway and David Earll from the USA will lead the 7th Jena Brass Seminar this October.

Bente
  The respected duo will lead the course in Jena, Germany in October

Wednesday, 19 July 2023

        

The Jena Competence Centre for Brass has announced the next edition of its popular annual masterclass series.

The 7th Jena Brass Seminar (Jenaer BlechblÃ¤ser Seminar) will take place from 13th-15th October in Jena, Germany, and is primarily aimed at low brass musicians of all levels.

It will be led by euphonium soloist and teacher Bente Illevold from Norway and the equally respected tuba player David Earll from the USA. The duo have performed together for many years on their 'The Northern Lights' tours as well as given numerous masterclasses.

Great experience

Speaking about their visit they said: "In 2022 we were invited by the Deutsches Tubaforum to perform and teach in Germany for the first time. It was a great experience that we enjoyed very much, so we are delighted to return."

They also revealed that the focus of these seminars will focus on preparing participants to appreciate and embrace a 'healthy and sustainable' way of practicing, rehearsing and performing, with a particular emphasis on breathing techniques and the step-by-step development of technical skills.

As brass musicians we understand the special demands on concentration and sound, and work regularly with both young amateur musicians and university studentsBente Illevold and David Earll

Understand

They added: "As brass musicians we understand the special demands on concentration and sound, and work regularly with both young amateur musicians and university students. In short, we hope we can connect to all needs to work out solutions to any issue!"

A course spokesperson told 4BR: "We are thrilled to welcome two outstanding musicians and teachers who will bring their insight and expertise to our course."

Further information:

Further information on the 7th Jena Brass Seminar is available at: https://www.brassband blechklang.de/meisterkurs/ or by email via meisterkurs@bmvczj.de

Image: Calm Vidal Photography

        

