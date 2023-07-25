Heart of oak for centenary Lydbrook

The Lydbrook Band's centenary celebrations have continued in the wooded heart of their local community.

The Lydbrook Band recently continued its centenary celebrations with a special party.

The event was the latest opportunity to bring together players, families and friends as well as member of their local community in the Forest of Dean as the band marked its milestone.

Held at the picturesque Flanesford Priory on the banks of the River Wye, both the organisation's senior and training bands performed on a warm evening as guests enjoyed their picnic suppers.

Oak presentation

The occasion was also marked by a special presentation, after solo cornet player, Craig Wintle, had skilfully engraved the band's centenary logo into a piece of 105 year old oak tree which had been felled in the heart of the Forest of Dean and prepared at the local Gladstone Sawmills.

Following the presentation made to Robert Morgan MBE, the band were joined by their friends the 'Hey Yahs' who have performed previously at their popular 'Proms in the Park' events, and 'RSVP Bhangra' who also have a well-established musical relationship with them.

Wonderful occasion

Last year, they took to the stage with Lydbrook and vocalist Belinda Evans, to perform a musical fusion entitled 'Surtaal Unites', composed by composer in residence, Dr Liz Lane.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "It was a wonderful occasion made all the more special by the presentation."