Top sop lead to manage Sovereign

Soprano player Vicky Flint becomes the new Band Manager at Sovereign Brass.

Sovereign Brass
  The band claimed the Midland First Section title earlier this year

Tuesday, 25 July 2023

        

Sovereign Brass, the current First Section Midland Regional and ConsTest Champion, has appointed their soprano player Vicky Flint as their new Band Manager.

Vicky, who has played a central part in the band's recent successes, takes over from long serving Steve Parsons. With extensive management experience, Vicky will spearhead the administration of a band that will be promoted to the Championship Section in 2024.

Excited

Speaking about her new joint playing and admin role, Vicky said: "I'm very excited to bring something different and fresh to this role and look forward to working with MD Alan Gifford and the management team to continue the momentum of the band."

The band has extended its thanks to Steve Parsons for his tireless work over many years, and for being a key part of the management team.

        

