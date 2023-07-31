Student travels focus on Yorkshire

The National Universities Brass Band will get together this summer for a trio of free performances across Yorkshire.
Student band
The 45-strong band, now in their third year, is made up of 18-25 year olds from across the UK, including students from 15 different universities.
Before they head to Dewsbury, Chapeltown and Sheffield under MD David Thornton, they will enjoy a week of rehearsals and workshops at the UniBrass's Band Camp.
Concerts:
Dewsbury Market
Saturday 26th August
1.00pm
Chapeltown — Newton Chambers Memorial Hall
Sunday 27th August
3.30pm
Sheffield Cathedral
Monday 28th August
3.00pm