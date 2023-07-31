Student travels focus on Yorkshire

David Thornton will lead the National Universities Brass Band in a trio of free concert performances across Yorkshire next month.

Student band

The 45-strong band, now in their third year, is made up of 18-25 year olds from across the UK, including students from 15 different universities.

Before they head to Dewsbury, Chapeltown and Sheffield under MD David Thornton, they will enjoy a week of rehearsals and workshops at the UniBrass's Band Camp.

Concerts:

Dewsbury Market

Saturday 26th August

1.00pm

Chapeltown — Newton Chambers Memorial Hall

Sunday 27th August

3.30pm

Sheffield Cathedral

Monday 28th August

3.00pm