GUS still mighty at 90

The GUS Band is determined to celebrate it 90th anniversary in style later this this year.

  The band has a wonderful history to celebrate

Monday, 31 July 2023

        

One of the most famous names in British brass banding is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year.

Formed as the Munn & Felton Band in 1933, under its different identities the GUS Band has gained an enviable CV of titles — from a World Championship and two British Opens to multiple National Championship of Great Britain, All England International Masters and Midland Championships.

Celebration concert

Numerous events, projects and initiatives have already marked the anniversary, but the celebration centrepiece will take place in their hometown of Northampton on Sunday 24th September.

The concert will feature the current GUS Band as well as a special Reunion Band made up of over fifty past players. The concert will conclude with a massed band finale, whilst the featured soloists will include former principal cornet and current principal trumpet of the London Symphony Orchestra, James Fountain.

He will be joined by his brother Thomas, who has just been appointed principal trumpet of the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, and Jordan Ashman, BBC Young Musician of the Year 2022.

Professional Conductor David Thornton will also pick up his euphonium for the event.

To be able to celebrate the 90th anniversary with such a brilliant event is really very specialMD, Christopher Bond

Unique

Speaking about the concert, Musical Director, Christopher Bond told 4BR: "To be able to celebrate the 90th anniversary with such a brilliant event is really very special.

The calibre of soloists alone is phenomenal, but in combination with the current GUS Band and GUS Reunion Band, it will be great way to celebrate the history of a truly unique band."

        

