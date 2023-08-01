                 

New top section addition in Germany

Brass Band NRW looks to add to the growing development of top to bottom banding in Germany.

  The band made its debut at the recent Dutch Open (above)

Tuesday, 01 August 2023

        

The growing development of the brass band movement in Germany has been boosted by the news of the formation of Brass Band NRW — a senior ensemble addition to the existing Youth Brass Band NRW- YBB which has helped develop players from all over North Rhine-Westphalia.

It follows the band's successful contesting debut at the recent Dutch Open Championship in Groningen earlier this year when they won the First Section.

Exciting development

Spokesperson Isabell Stein told 4BR: "This is such an exciting new development for us.

The band is made up of former members of Youth Brass Band NRW who passed our youth age limit but still wanted to be part of the organisation and still enjoy their brass band playing to the highest possible standard.

Many are now music students and professional musicians so this provides the perfect opportunity for everyone."

The band will be conducted by Martin Schadlich who has already made a huge contribution to the development of the German brass band scene and led the band to their Dutch Open success.

Inspiration

Isabell added: "Martin is the inspiration for us. We have now enjoyed a four day rehearsal course in Bad Fredeburg, Sauerland rehearsing a variety of brass band pieces to broaden our knowledge and experience. This included Philip Sparke's wonderful 'Perihelion: Closer to the Sun' which we played in a concert at the end of the course.

The future looks great and we are now hoping to join the Championship Section of the German National Championships in 2024 as well as look to gain further experience at other contests throughout Europe."

        

