Hounsome steps down from lead at Enderby Youth

Trevor Hounsome has decided to step down after 19 years at the helm with Enderby Youth Band.

enderby
  Trevor Hounsome led Enderby Youth Band for 19 years

Tuesday, 01 August 2023

        

After 19 years of dedicated service, Trevor Hounsome has taken his final bow as Musical Director of Enderby Youth Band.

"We know that this was a difficult decision for Trevor to take but he is looking forward to taking a supporting role within the organisation whilst continuing to play with the senior Enderby Band", Band Chairperson, Rob McClumpha told 4BR.

Trevor spent his formative years with both Kettering Gold and Silver Bands as well as the Northamptonshire County Youth Band. After studying Music at the University of Surrey he joined Enderby in 1984 and has spent most of his years with them as a highly regarded principal cornet.

Inspirational lead

In 2004 he was appointed as the MD of Enderby Youth Band, a role that has seen him lead with inspirational musicianship.

Over the past 19 years, and against some of the finest youth bands in the UK he has led them to impressive success at majorevents such National Youth Championships, the Action Medical Research Youth Entertainment Festival and Butlins Mineworkers Contest, as well as many regional events such as the Leicestershire BBA contest and Brass Factor which they won in 2018.

Trevor also led the band on several memorable European tours, the most recent to Belgium in 2018 where they had the honour of playing at the wreath laying ceremony at the Menin Gate in Ypres.

In 2017 he was presented with the prestigious Brian Hicks Memorial Award by Brass Bands England.

Incredible commitment

A band spokesperson added: "With Trevor's encouragement many of our young musicians have gone on to study music at university or music college and a significant number have become professional musicians in the armed services and joined many of the UK's leading adult bands.

His has been an incredible commitment and dedication to improving young lives."

I've had the best of times working with wave after wave of talented young musicians, and it has been so rewarding to share my lifelong love of brass bands with new generationsTrevor Hounsome

Mixed feelings

Understandably Trevor admitted that he had mixed feelings after 19 years at the helm.

"I've had the best of times working with wave after wave of talented young musicians, and it has been so rewarding to share my lifelong love of brass bands with new generations.

We all take our playing in different directions — and so many still play which is so satisfying."

He added: "The friendships and fun experiences provide so many opportunities to enrich lives in the future — including my own. I've been very fortunate, but I know the future of the band will be brilliant."

The band is now looking for a new Musical Director, with details to be found on 4BR or through the band's website.

        

