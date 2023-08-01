rooms4groups support BBE Project of the Year award

The leading hotel provider for the brass band movement is sponsoring the Band Project of the Year Award at the 2023 Brass Bands England Awards.

rooms4groups have spoken of their delight at sponsoring the Band Project of the Year Award at the 2023 Brass Bands England Awards.

The award recognises banding organisations who have delivered exciting projects which have promoted brass banding across the country.

Nominees

The nominees this year were Hatherleigh Silver Band for their 'Bandamonium' project, LGB Brass for 'BrassSparks', City of Birmingham Brass Band for 'Light the Lakes', the ConsTest Brass Band Championship and WFEL Fairey Band with 'Wallace & Gromit'.

Speaking about their support, rooms4groups MD Maria Turley-Allerton told 4BR: "We have been working with many bands across the country for several years.

We are proud to continue our partnership with Brass Bands England and to support the banding community by sponsoring this award. We wish all of the shortlisted bands the best of luck and well done for their hard work."

BBE Conference

Public votes have now closed, with the award winners announced at the Brass Bands England Conference on Saturday 7th October.

The day will feature keynote speaker Gavin Higgins, exclusive Q&A with Arts Council England CEO Darren Henley, and a host of speakers and presentations on a theme of 'Heritage and Innovation'.