Radio: Sunday Bandstand 30th July

More brass band music to enjoy over the airwaves from Chris Helme.

Sunday Bandstand: 30th July

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Also go to: www.radiochristmas.co.uk

https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-30-july-2023/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Home of Legends

Paul Lovatt-Cooper

Cory Band

MD: Dr. Robert Childs

Third Symphony

Khachaturian arr. Ray Farr

Eikanger Bjorsvik Band

MD: Ray Farr

Yodelling Brass

Philip Lane

Sun Life Stanshawe Band

MD: Brian Howard

The Fantastic Fast Fingered Fandango

Bruce Fraser

Soloists: Robert & Nicholas Childs

Northern Youth Brass

MD: Steve Platten

Horizon: The Promise of the Lord

Andrew Wainwright

International al Staff Band of the Salvation Army

BM: Dr Stephen Cobb

Bass in the Ballroom

Roy Newsome

Soloist: Gavin Saynor

Black Dyke Band

MD: Professor Nicholas Childs

Go

Hugo Chinesta

Valencia Brass Band

MD: Enrique Alborch Tarraso

Chorale and Prelude

Beethoven arr. Alastair Taylor

Boscombe Band of the Salvation Army

BM: Howard J. Evans

Symphony Concert March

Arr. William Himes

Gothenburg Brass Band

MD: Bengt Eklund

Sinfonietta for Brass Band

Erik Leidzen

Ferodo Works Band

MD: George Hespe

Exploding Brass

Goff Richards

Oberaargauer Brass Band

MD: Manfred Obrecht

Aristotle's Air

Christopher Bond

Soloists: Luke Spencer & Leo Read

National Youth Brass Band of New Zealand

MD: David Bremner

Marching Through Georgia

Arr. Goff Richards

Leyland DAF Band

MD: Richard Evans

Violin Concerto In E Minor, Op. 64 — theme From Slow Movement

Mendelssohn arr. Major Peter Parkes

Soloist: Philip McCann

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD: Major Peter Parkes

Here they Come 1+2 +3

John Larsson

International Staff Band of the Salvation Army

BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb

Wildfire

Rob Teehan

Soloist: Richard Moore

Hannaford Street Silver Band

MD: Raymond Tizzard

Laude

James Curnow

Mississauga Temple Band of the Salvation Army

BM: David Moulton

The Queen's Own March

R.C. Ridewood

Royal Doulton Band

MD: Edward Gray

Enjoy the show...