Radio: Sunday Bandstand 30th July

More brass band music to enjoy over the airwaves from Chris Helme.

  Chris Helme brings more brass band music over the airwaves

Wednesday, 02 August 2023

        

Sunday Bandstand: 30th July

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Also go to: www.radiochristmas.co.uk

Enjoy:


https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-30-july-2023/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Home of Legends
Paul Lovatt-Cooper
Cory Band
MD: Dr. Robert Childs

Third Symphony
Khachaturian arr. Ray Farr
Eikanger Bjorsvik Band
MD: Ray Farr

Yodelling Brass
Philip Lane
Sun Life Stanshawe Band
MD: Brian Howard

The Fantastic Fast Fingered Fandango
Bruce Fraser
Soloists: Robert & Nicholas Childs
Northern Youth Brass
MD: Steve Platten

Horizon: The Promise of the Lord
Andrew Wainwright
International al Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Dr Stephen Cobb

Bass in the Ballroom
Roy Newsome
Soloist: Gavin Saynor
Black Dyke Band
MD: Professor Nicholas Childs

Go
Hugo Chinesta
Valencia Brass Band
MD: Enrique Alborch Tarraso

Chorale and Prelude
Beethoven arr. Alastair Taylor
Boscombe Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Howard J. Evans

Symphony Concert March
Arr. William Himes
Gothenburg Brass Band
MD: Bengt Eklund

Sinfonietta for Brass Band
Erik Leidzen
Ferodo Works Band
MD: George Hespe

Exploding Brass
Goff Richards
Oberaargauer Brass Band
MD: Manfred Obrecht

Aristotle's Air
Christopher Bond
Soloists: Luke Spencer & Leo Read
National Youth Brass Band of New Zealand
MD: David Bremner

Marching Through Georgia
Arr. Goff Richards
Leyland DAF Band
MD: Richard Evans

Violin Concerto In E Minor, Op. 64 — theme From Slow Movement
Mendelssohn arr. Major Peter Parkes
Soloist: Philip McCann
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes

Here they Come 1+2 +3
John Larsson
International Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb

Wildfire
Rob Teehan
Soloist: Richard Moore
Hannaford Street Silver Band
MD: Raymond Tizzard

Laude
James Curnow
Mississauga Temple Band of the Salvation Army
BM: David Moulton

The Queen's Own March
R.C. Ridewood
Royal Doulton Band
MD: Edward Gray

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

