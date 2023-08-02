Radio: Sunday Bandstand 30th July

Sunday Bandstand: 30th July
https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-30-july-2023/
Playlist:
Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Home of Legends
Paul Lovatt-Cooper
Cory Band
MD: Dr. Robert Childs
Third Symphony
Khachaturian arr. Ray Farr
Eikanger Bjorsvik Band
MD: Ray Farr
Yodelling Brass
Philip Lane
Sun Life Stanshawe Band
MD: Brian Howard
The Fantastic Fast Fingered Fandango
Bruce Fraser
Soloists: Robert & Nicholas Childs
Northern Youth Brass
MD: Steve Platten
Horizon: The Promise of the Lord
Andrew Wainwright
International al Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Dr Stephen Cobb
Bass in the Ballroom
Roy Newsome
Soloist: Gavin Saynor
Black Dyke Band
MD: Professor Nicholas Childs
Go
Hugo Chinesta
Valencia Brass Band
MD: Enrique Alborch Tarraso
Chorale and Prelude
Beethoven arr. Alastair Taylor
Boscombe Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Howard J. Evans
Symphony Concert March
Arr. William Himes
Gothenburg Brass Band
MD: Bengt Eklund
Sinfonietta for Brass Band
Erik Leidzen
Ferodo Works Band
MD: George Hespe
Exploding Brass
Goff Richards
Oberaargauer Brass Band
MD: Manfred Obrecht
Aristotle's Air
Christopher Bond
Soloists: Luke Spencer & Leo Read
National Youth Brass Band of New Zealand
MD: David Bremner
Marching Through Georgia
Arr. Goff Richards
Leyland DAF Band
MD: Richard Evans
Violin Concerto In E Minor, Op. 64 — theme From Slow Movement
Mendelssohn arr. Major Peter Parkes
Soloist: Philip McCann
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes
Here they Come 1+2 +3
John Larsson
International Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb
Wildfire
Rob Teehan
Soloist: Richard Moore
Hannaford Street Silver Band
MD: Raymond Tizzard
Laude
James Curnow
Mississauga Temple Band of the Salvation Army
BM: David Moulton
The Queen's Own March
R.C. Ridewood
Royal Doulton Band
MD: Edward Gray
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
