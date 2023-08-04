Room for more great memories...

91 year old Peter Room will be taking the musical lead as part of a special reunion of former members of the Cheshire County Youth Band.

A global youth band reunion led by an ever youthful 91-year-old founding conductor will be taking place next month.

The Cheshire County Youth Brass Band was formed in 1970 by music teacher Peter Room and ran for 42 years. Although Peter stepped aside in 1994 it continued to flourish until changes in education policy and teaching emphasis saw it deliver its final bars of music in 2012.

Reunion event

A first reunion event was held a few years later, and although a 50th anniversary reunion was cancelled due to Covid-19, Peter was determined to ensure that another took place — and on Saturday September 2nd at The Grange Theatre in Hartford close to the band's original home, the music making will be heard again.

Peter, now 91 will be leading part of the concert and will be joined by colleagues David Lancashire and Tony Bowen-Lewis who took over the role along with the late Sandy Blair.

In the second half past members who have gone on to lead local bands will also conduct a piece each — including David Woollam, Jackie Keating, Emma Clark, Mike Eccles and Major Paul Collis-Smith, who as Director of the Household Cavalry Band recently led the Coronation procession to Westminster Abbey.

As a special tribute to Sandy Blair, Emma Clark will be playing an Eb tuba which belonged to him.

So special

Speaking about the band he started, Peter Room said: "It's difficult to say what made it so special. We all made such good friends and playing music together is what made it great."

Meanwhile organiser David Lancashire added: "This will be a day when around 60 old friends will come together from all over the world — including long distance travellers from New Zealand and Singapore.

It is not too late for any former members to join in the day playing or listening either — as everyone is welcome."

Proceeds

The concert is at 7.00pm but rehearsals will take place in the morning and afternoon with anyone welcome to come and listen. Proceeds will be shared amongst Cheshire youth brass bands represented by the guest conductors.