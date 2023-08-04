                 

News

Band Supplies to head to Perth to offer youth support

The National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland will be in Perth on Saturday — and so will Band Supplies

Band Supplies
Friday, 04 August 2023

        

Band Supplies will be heading to Perth on Saturday to support the National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland as they put on a day of concert performances at Perth Concert Hall.

Owner Ronnie Tennant and his wife Ann are laying out a full trade stand of musical attractions of his own too — including Besson instruments, Denis Wick, Wallace Mutes as well as the first opportunity for his customers to have closer look at the full range of Mercer & Barker mouthpieces.

There will be accessories of all kinds — from gig bags and mutes to valve oil and even those tricky little bits and bobs that will always come in handy.

The National Youth Brass Band of Scotland is the foundation stone on which the future of the Scottish banding movement is built — and we are delighted as a company to support its endeavoursRonnie Tennant

Foundation

"The National Youth Brass Band of Scotland is the foundation stone on which the future of the Scottish banding movement is built,"Ronnie told 4BR. "And we are delighted as a company to support its endeavours.

The youngsters have had a brilliant week under inspirational leadership and the concerts from the Children's Band, Reserve Band and Senior Band are not to be missed. We are really looking forward to meeting up with everyone too."

Concerts:

The Children's Band will perform at 3.00pm and the Reserve / Senior bands will take to the stage at 6.30pm.

Admission to both events can be purchased via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nybbs-2023-childrens-band-concert-tickets-666525695297

and at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nybbs-2023-senior-and-reserve-bands-concert-tickets-666545825507

Tickets will also be available on the door, priced at £5 and £12.

        

