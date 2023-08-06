                 

*
banner

News

Flowers enjoy acclaim for festival appearances

The Flowers Band has gained widespread plaudits for their recent concert appearances at the famous Three Choirs Festival.

fLOWERS
  The band performed to critical acclaim at the festival

Sunday, 06 August 2023

        

The Flowers Band has been able to reflect on the acclaim that has come their way following their appearances at the recent Three Choirs Festival in Gloucester.

Understood to have been the first brass band to appear at the world renowned event in over 40 years, it saw the British Open and National Championship finalist give a series of high-profile performances.

The band was one of the select group of featured ensembles invited by Artistic Director Alexis Patterson, preforming alongside the likes of the Philharmonia Orchestra, BBC National Orchestra of Wales and Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Opening

The band first took part in the opening procession and service, playing a short slot at Kyneburgh Tower before leading to Gloucester Cathedral. A small ensemble from the band then performed with the festival choir in the opening service conducted by Adrian Partington.

The band also gave a short family friendly concert in the local bandstand to round off a full day of involvement.

Magic and Mischief

It was followed the next day by a 'Magic & Mischief' concert in Cheltenham alongside artist and storyteller James Mayhew.

Under guest conductor Jayne Murrill, they provided the musical accompaniment of 'Scheherazade', 'Baba Yaga' and 'The Great Gate of Kiev', 'The Sorcerer's Apprentice' and 'The Firebird Suite', as James produced a series of fantastic drawings.

The band also provided part of the final day of festival entertainment, with a packed audience at Gloucester Cathedral for a demanding concert programme led by guest conductor Michael Fowles4BR

Demanding finale

The band also provided part of the final day of festival entertainment, with a packed audience at Gloucester Cathedral for a demanding concert programme led by guest conductor Michael Fowles.

Works included 'Cloudcatcher Fells' by John McCabe, as well 'Fanfares & Love Songs' by Forest of Dean composer Gavin Higgins and Liz Lane's 'Tide and Time'.

Vaughan Williams' 'English Folk Songs Suite' was balanced by Jan van der Roost's 'Canterbury Chorale', 'Nimrod' from Elgar's 'Enigma Variations' and his 'Pomp and Circumstance No 1'.

Critical acclaim

The critical acclaim for their contributions to the festival has come from local and regional media outlets as well as Monica McCabe who sent a message thanking the band for the inclusion of her late husband's magnificent work in such a wonderful setting.

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "Our involvement was a major artistic undertaking and our thanks go to our guest conductors Jayne Murrill and Michael Fowles for their direction and leadership.

We will now take a short break before we return to rehearsals for our appearance at the British Open and National Finals as well as a further busy schedule of concert events."

        

TAGS: Flowers

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Harrogate

Harrogate set to welcome last of Summer School delegates

August 6 • Players will head to Harrogate Ladies College this coming week for a week of musical challenges and attractions.

Brighton

Brighton returns to add to recital series

August 6 • Charley Brighton will add another recital to his amazing total later this month after making a welcome return to the stage after illness.

Besoon

Hear! Hear!

August 6 • Besson adds its congratulations to the National Youth and National Children's Bands of Great Britain following their successful courses.

fLOWERS

Flowers enjoy acclaim for festival appearances

August 6 • The Flowers Band has gained widespread plaudits for their recent concert appearances at the famous Three Choirs Festival.

What's on »

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 7 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Palace Theatre - Paignton

Saturday 12 August • Palace Avenue . Paignton, Devon TQ3 3HF

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - RSVP Bhangra and Belinda Evans

Sunday 13 August • Exeter Corn Exchange, Market Street, Exeter EX1 1BW

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Marine Theatre - Lyme Regis

Sunday 13 August • Marine Theatre, Church St, Lyme Regis DT7 3QB.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Weymouth Pavilion

Monday 14 August • The Esplanade, Weymouth DT4 8ED

Vacancies »

Alder Valley Brass

August 6 • Alder Valley Brass who are the London and southern counties champions, are looking for cornet players. Based in Farnham, Surrey we meet on Monday and Thursday evenings from 20.00-22.00

Deepcar Brass Band

August 4 • EUPHONIUM,BASS(either) & PERCUSSION players required for our 4th section band. Our bandroom is equal distance between Barnsley, Sheffield & Huddersfield, 5 mins from J35/36a M1. Rehearsals Monday & Friday evenings. Can't make all rehearsals- no problem.

Roberts Bakery Band

August 3 • Roberts Bakery Band are looking for a Baritone player. We are a Championship section band based in Cheshire and rehearse on Mondays and Thursdays. The band are a friendly and ambitious bunch, with an active concert, contest and social diary.

Pro Cards »

David Hirst

MA, B.Ed (Hons), LTCL
Conductor, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top