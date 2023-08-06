Flowers enjoy acclaim for festival appearances

The Flowers Band has gained widespread plaudits for their recent concert appearances at the famous Three Choirs Festival.

The Flowers Band has been able to reflect on the acclaim that has come their way following their appearances at the recent Three Choirs Festival in Gloucester.

Understood to have been the first brass band to appear at the world renowned event in over 40 years, it saw the British Open and National Championship finalist give a series of high-profile performances.

The band was one of the select group of featured ensembles invited by Artistic Director Alexis Patterson, preforming alongside the likes of the Philharmonia Orchestra, BBC National Orchestra of Wales and Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Opening

The band first took part in the opening procession and service, playing a short slot at Kyneburgh Tower before leading to Gloucester Cathedral. A small ensemble from the band then performed with the festival choir in the opening service conducted by Adrian Partington.

The band also gave a short family friendly concert in the local bandstand to round off a full day of involvement.

Magic and Mischief

It was followed the next day by a 'Magic & Mischief' concert in Cheltenham alongside artist and storyteller James Mayhew.

Under guest conductor Jayne Murrill, they provided the musical accompaniment of 'Scheherazade', 'Baba Yaga' and 'The Great Gate of Kiev', 'The Sorcerer's Apprentice' and 'The Firebird Suite', as James produced a series of fantastic drawings.

Demanding finale

The band also provided part of the final day of festival entertainment, with a packed audience at Gloucester Cathedral for a demanding concert programme led by guest conductor Michael Fowles.

Works included 'Cloudcatcher Fells' by John McCabe, as well 'Fanfares & Love Songs' by Forest of Dean composer Gavin Higgins and Liz Lane's 'Tide and Time'.

Vaughan Williams' 'English Folk Songs Suite' was balanced by Jan van der Roost's 'Canterbury Chorale', 'Nimrod' from Elgar's 'Enigma Variations' and his 'Pomp and Circumstance No 1'.

Critical acclaim

The critical acclaim for their contributions to the festival has come from local and regional media outlets as well as Monica McCabe who sent a message thanking the band for the inclusion of her late husband's magnificent work in such a wonderful setting.

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "Our involvement was a major artistic undertaking and our thanks go to our guest conductors Jayne Murrill and Michael Fowles for their direction and leadership.

We will now take a short break before we return to rehearsals for our appearance at the British Open and National Finals as well as a further busy schedule of concert events."