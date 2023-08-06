Hear! Hear!

                 

*
Besson adds its congratulations to the National Youth and National Children's Bands of Great Britain following their successful courses.

Sunday, 06 August 2023

        

Besson Musical Instruments has added its congratulations towards the National Children's and National Youth Brass Bands of Great Britain following the completion of their summer courses.

The bands were based at Wymondham College, where as part of their corporate sponsor partnership with the organisation, Besson provided hearing protection for players, tutors and staff.

Proud

A Besson spokesperson told 4BR: "This year we have been proud to be the Well-Being partners for the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and the Children's Band.

The success of the courses has shown just how important performing in ensembles and bands is — especially linked to such an informed approach to the overall physical and mental well being of those involved.

By working together, we hope to promote positive experiences, allowing each young person to return to their bands and be a shining light to those around them.

Congratulations

They added: "The National Youth Bands are shining examples of that great work, so our thanks and congratulations go to the organisation, conductors, tutors and especially the players."

        

