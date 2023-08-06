Harrogate set to welcome last of Summer School delegates

Players will head to Harrogate Ladies College this coming week for a week of musical challenges and attractions.

The last of the major brass band summer schools take places this coming week in Harrogate when delegates enjoy being part of the Brass Band Summer School led by Dr Robert Childs.

It takes place at Harrogate Ladies College from Tuesday 8th August to Friday 11th, with non-delegates able to visit on Thursday 10th August to enjoy a flavour of what takes place and to attend the evening concert.

Leading tutors

Tutors include many of the leading performers from the brass band movement and beyond — including David Childs, Owen Farr, Les Neish, James Fountain, Chris Bradley, Becky Smith, Matthew McCombie, Zoe Lovatt-Cooper and Mike Cavanagh.

Delegates will perform in one of two bands — the Imperial and Sovereign ensembles with a wide range of repertoire to explore and enjoy, including 'Penlee' by Simon Dobson, 'Connotations' by Edward Gregson, 'Triumphant Rhapsody' (Vinter) and 'Lions of Legends (Thierry Deleruyelle).

Support

Support comes from Besson Musical Instruments who will be in attendance all week to showcase their full range of instruments, as well as Band Supplies who will attend on Thursday.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are the oldest summer school course and continue to offer a truly unique musical experience aimed at players who really want to extend themselves and develop as musicians.

There is a warm welcome, plenty of fantastic music and the opportunity to learn from the very best."

We are the oldest summer school course and continue to offer a truly unique musical experience aimed at players who really want to extend themselves and develop as musicians spokesperson

Denis Wick

Besson commitment

A Besson spokesperson added: "We are proud to continue our partnership with the original and largest of our summer schools we support — and to continue our commitment to summer schools across Europe.

The world's best brass musicians and Besson artists gather in a common atmosphere of enjoyment to work with talented delegates from around the world.

Our instruments are on display at events throughout Europe, but you rarely get the chance to relax and experience them in person. We also offer the opportunity to explore our factories in Virtual Reality, learn about our brand's history, and ask the questions you really want answered!"

Course details

Brass Band Summer School

Harrogate Ladies College

8th -11th August

Open day:

Thursday 10th August