NYBBS principals gain Besson congratulations

Besson Musical Instruments has supported the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland's Principal Ensemble as they wow audiences with their performances.

NYBBS
  Besson supported the Principal Ensemble

Thursday, 10 August 2023

        

Besson Musical Instruments has sent it congratulations to the National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland following their successful course at Strathallan School in Perthshire, which culminated in a brace of concerts at Perth Concert Hall and a high-profile appearance at the Edinburgh International Festival the following day.

Congratulations

A Besson spokesperson told 4BR: "Our congratulations go to all 185 performers who took part this year and especially the Principal Ensemble with their performances at both events.

We look forward to the ensemble's future performances and supporting their year ahead and our thanks go to our Besson artists Les Neish, Sheona White, Chris Shanks and Ian Porthouse for their inspirational commitment to leading the development of youth brass band talent in Scotland."

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Scotland

