Renewed Presidential role for Wiseman

Composer Debbie Wiseman OBE is to continue as President of Making Music.

dEBBIE wISEMAN
  Debbie Wiseman's music is one of teh most regularly performed and broadcast in the UK.

Tuesday, 15 August 2023

        

Making Music, the UK membership organisation representing over 3,850 groups and over leisure time 228,000 musicians across the UK has announced that conductor and composer, Debbie Wiseman OBE, is to continue as its President.

Partnership

It continues a four year partnership that has seen the award winning composer support Making Music members and play a leading role in the organisation's successful advocacy for leisure-time music making.

Awarded the Gold Badge of Merit by the British Academy of Composers & Songwriters, Debbie Wiseman is also a Visiting Professor and Fellow at the Royal College of Music, and regularly gives masterclasses to schools and colleges about the art of composing music for media. Her works were recently performed at the Coronation of King Charles III.

Champion

Speaking about the renewal of the role, Barbara Eifler, CEO of Making Music, said: "We are so pleased that Debbie will continue to help us champion leisure-time music.

As a successful female composer, she is a shining role model in a music sector still struggling to give professional women an equal space, and as our first female President in our 88-year history, she is changing perceptions about Making Music, too."

I'm thrilled to spread the word about the valuable and lasting contribution of Making Music, and together we will continue to make sure that music is available to enjoy for everyone across all genres and abilitiesDebbie Wiseman OBE

Proud

In response the Classic FM Composer in Residence stated: "I'm immensely proud to continue as President of Making Music for a further year, helping them in their important and impressive work as champions of leisure-time music-making.

I'm thrilled to spread the word about the valuable and lasting contribution of Making Music, and together we will continue to make sure that music is available to enjoy for everyone across all genres and abilities."

For further information on Debbie Wiseman go to: https://www.debbiewiseman.co.uk/

Image: Matt Crossick

        

