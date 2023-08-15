                 

*
banner

News

BBE to host fundraising webinar

BBE Fundraising Manager Beth Lambert will be helping bands to overcome the challenges of gaining financial help and stability with a specialised webinar.

BBE fUNDRAISING
  Beth Lambert will help bands to meet fundraising challenges

Tuesday, 15 August 2023

        

Brass Bands England (BBE) will continue to offer its support to bands with a new fundraising webinar.

The event will be delivered online by BBE Fundraising Manager Beth Lambert and will take place on Thursday 21st September at 7.00pm.

Explore

A BBE spokesperson told 4BR: "Beth will explore how the fundraising landscape has changed due to the ongoing cost of living crisis and the post Covid-19 pandemic landscape.

Beth will discuss the challenges and potential solutions that can ultimately lead to greater financial stability for banding organisations."

Speaking about her presentation webinar Beth said: "I'm looking forward to this opportunity to explore the challenges faced by organisations in sustaining operations and supporting brass bands in these turbulent times.

Attendees can expect to gain insight into potential solutions and strategies for fundraising."

Attendees can expect to gain insight into potential solutions and strategies for fundraisingBeth Lambert

Fundraising blog

Bands can find out more information about how the cost of living crisis is changing the giving landscape via the latest BBE fundraising blog:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/news08082023-1407/adapt-your-fundraising-cost-living-concerns

Book a place

This live fundraising webinar is free for BBE Members and £10 for Non-Members. Click here to book your place now.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/register?id=423

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

NZ

National Band of New Zealand to make Australian debut

August 15 • For the first time in its 70 year history the National Band of New Zealand will tour Australia — alongside trumpet stars Philip Cobb and Owen Morris.

Italian Brass BAND

Historic debut performance for Italian Brass Band

August 15 • The Italian Brass Band has given a concert performance at one of the nation's most prestigious symphonic band festivals.

BBE fUNDRAISING

BBE to host fundraising webinar

August 15 • BBE Fundraising Manager Beth Lambert will be helping bands to overcome the challenges of gaining financial help and stability with a specialised webinar.

Pemberton

Death of Helen Smart

August 15 • Pemberton Old Wigan Band has announced the death of the much loved mother, teacher, player and Olympic swimmer Helen Smart.

What's on »

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Palace Theatre - Paignton

Saturday 12 August • Palace Avenue . Paignton, Devon TQ3 3HF

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - RSVP Bhangra and Belinda Evans

Sunday 13 August • Exeter Corn Exchange, Market Street, Exeter EX1 1BW

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Marine Theatre - Lyme Regis

Sunday 13 August • Marine Theatre, Church St, Lyme Regis DT7 3QB.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Weymouth Pavilion

Monday 14 August • The Esplanade, Weymouth DT4 8ED

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 14 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Vacancies »

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

August 15 • Percussion: Our warm and welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Percussionists, kit & tuned. We have some nice timps longing to be played!

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

August 15 • Solo Trombone or Solo Euphonium: Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks a Solo Trombone or Euphonium player (our current euphonium player can happily switch to trombone). Others also welcome!

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

August 15 • 1st Horn, Solo Cornet: Our welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks a capable 1st Horn player and cornet players to fill gaps on both front and back rows. Other players also welcome!

Pro Cards »

Derek Renshaw

ABBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top