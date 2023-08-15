BBE to host fundraising webinar

BBE Fundraising Manager Beth Lambert will be helping bands to overcome the challenges of gaining financial help and stability with a specialised webinar.

Brass Bands England (BBE) will continue to offer its support to bands with a new fundraising webinar.

The event will be delivered online by BBE Fundraising Manager Beth Lambert and will take place on Thursday 21st September at 7.00pm.

Explore

A BBE spokesperson told 4BR: "Beth will explore how the fundraising landscape has changed due to the ongoing cost of living crisis and the post Covid-19 pandemic landscape.

Beth will discuss the challenges and potential solutions that can ultimately lead to greater financial stability for banding organisations."

Speaking about her presentation webinar Beth said: "I'm looking forward to this opportunity to explore the challenges faced by organisations in sustaining operations and supporting brass bands in these turbulent times.

Attendees can expect to gain insight into potential solutions and strategies for fundraising."

Attendees can expect to gain insight into potential solutions and strategies for fundraising Beth Lambert

Denis Wick

Fundraising blog

Bands can find out more information about how the cost of living crisis is changing the giving landscape via the latest BBE fundraising blog:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/news08082023-1407/adapt-your-fundraising-cost-living-concerns

Book a place

This live fundraising webinar is free for BBE Members and £10 for Non-Members. Click here to book your place now.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/register?id=423