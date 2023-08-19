New MD heads back to Redruth

Scott Watters returns to Cornwall to lead Redruth Town Band.

Redruth Town Band has appointed Scott Watters as its new Musical Director.

He will work alongside professional Musical Director David Nicholson, who stated: "I'm very excited about Scott's appointment and confident that he will add huge value to the musical direction of the band with his creativity and energy.

Scott is a musician of the highest order and I'm delighted at the prospect of working with him.

Redruth Band

In response to the appointment Scott stated: "As a true 'Redruth boy', being appointed to the role is a huge privilege. I'm now back here living, am a trustee for Redruth Charity Trust, and work in the town with our business, Cornwall Funeral Services.

I'm so looking forward to working with David Nicholson in holistically developing this talented group of musicians."

The band stated: "We are looking forward to working alongside Scott and David with some fantastic dates for the diary coming up soon."