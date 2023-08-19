                 

*
banner

News

New MD heads back to Redruth

Scott Watters returns to Cornwall to lead Redruth Town Band.

watters
  The Redruth Boy will return to take the band

Saturday, 19 August 2023

        

Redruth Town Band has appointed Scott Watters as its new Musical Director.

He will work alongside professional Musical Director David Nicholson, who stated: "I'm very excited about Scott's appointment and confident that he will add huge value to the musical direction of the band with his creativity and energy.

Scott is a musician of the highest order and I'm delighted at the prospect of working with him.

Redruth Band

In response to the appointment Scott stated: "As a true 'Redruth boy', being appointed to the role is a huge privilege. I'm now back here living, am a trustee for Redruth Charity Trust, and work in the town with our business, Cornwall Funeral Services.

I'm so looking forward to working with David Nicholson in holistically developing this talented group of musicians."

The band stated: "We are looking forward to working alongside Scott and David with some fantastic dates for the diary coming up soon."

        

TAGS: Redruth Town Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

British Open

Extra tickets on sale for British Open

August 19 • There are seats to be grabbed in the stalls and the upper circle for the 169th contest at Symphony Hall next month.

Mead

Mead on road to recovery

August 19 • Steven Mead is making good progress as he takes time to recuperate from a bout of serious illness.

Camborne

Mackenzie steps down from MD role at Camborne

August 19 • Kevin Mackenzie has relinquished his position as Musical Director of West of England Area champions, Camborne.

Parkinson

Parkinson's soundtrack to childhood remembered

August 19 • Before he became a household name as a chat show star, Michael Parkinson made an affectionate documentary on the brass band movement.

What's on »

Dobcross Silver Band - Milnrow Band

Sunday 20 August • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross. Saddleworth. Oldham OL3 5AD

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 21 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Appledore Band - Appledore Proms

Sunday 27 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Cinderford Academy Band - CINDERFORD ACADEMY BAND OPEN DAY

Saturday 2 September • FOXES BRIDGE DAY CENTRE. VALLEY ROAD. CINDERFORD GL14 2LJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Boarshurst Hymn and March Contest

Sunday 3 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Oldham OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Glastonbury Brass

August 19 • Glastonbury Brass 1st section. Could Glastonbury Brass be your next band. We are looking for Soprano cornet, Bb cornet, euphonium and percussion.

Glastonbury Brass

August 19 • Glastonbury Brass - Somerset. We are searching for a new Musical Director.lf you are looking to lead a progressive 1st section band we'd love to hear from you.

Glastonbury Brass

August 19 • GLASTONBURY BRASS - SOMERSET . We are searching for a new MD. If you are looking to lead a progressive 1st section band we'd love to hear from you.

Pro Cards »

Alan Duguid

BA (Hons), PGDipMus, PGCE
Conductor, Composer, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top