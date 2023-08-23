                 

*
banner

News

Proms presentation for Harvey

25 years of Adrian Harvey's inspirational musical leadership of Sidmouth Town Band was marked in flag waving style.

Sidmouth
  The presentation was made by radio and television personality Jeremy Vine

Wednesday, 23 August 2023

        

A quarter of a century of outstanding musical leadership was recently marked in style by Sidmouth Town Band as they made a special presentation to their Musical Director, Adrian Harvey.

It came at the band's recent 'Last Night of the Proms' event compered by television and radio presenter Jeremy Vine.

Incredible service

In front of a packed audience Adrian was presented with an engraved pocket-watch, in recognition of his incredible service to the band — one which has seen him take them from Fourth Section to First and compete at four National Finals along the way.

The event (held each Sunday throughout the Summer at the beautiful Connaught Gardens) saw Sidmouth entertain the audience with a varied programme of music, including the regular Proms favourites.

Vision

A spokesperson for the band told 4BR: "Adrian's constant desire for improvement and musicality ensures the band continues to develop.

Furthermore, his work with our new STB Academy, run by flugel player, Josie Sherwood, in which he teaches beginners each week, is a core element in securing the future of the band for years to come.

Ten of the current members of the main band have come through the youth and training bands, and this has always been part of Adrian's vision."

Adrian's constant desire for improvement and musicality ensures the band continues to developSidmouth Town Band

Builder

Adrian's service even extends beyond his musical leadership. The band took on the leasehold of a local church hall in 2018, with Adrian was responsible for converting it into an incredible rehearsal space, complete with recording facilities, storage and teaching rooms.

The spokesperson added: "Members of Sidmouth Town Band will often talk of the 'band family' atmosphere, and many players have been with the band for over ten years. That has been due in a major part to Adrian's work, friendship and support."

        

TAGS: Sidmouth Town

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Fodens

Inclusive lead made by Foden's

August 23 • A pioneering partnership between the National Champion, Love Music Trust and Warwick Music Group offers a future of musical inclusiveness for hearing impaired and deaf children.

Riverside Youth Band

Summer buzz continues at Riverside as youngsters shine

August 23 • The young musical talent is being developed for the future at Riverside Youth Band in Scotland.

Sidmouth

Proms presentation for Harvey

August 23 • 25 years of Adrian Harvey's inspirational musical leadership of Sidmouth Town Band was marked in flag waving style.

NYBBSS

NYBBS stars to shine in Orkney

August 22 • The National Youth Brass Band of Scotland will be heard in Orkney next month at the International Science Festival.

What's on »

Dobcross Silver Band - Milnrow Band

Sunday 20 August • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross. Saddleworth. Oldham OL3 5AD

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 21 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Appledore Band - Appledore Proms

Sunday 27 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Cinderford Academy Band - CINDERFORD ACADEMY BAND OPEN DAY

Saturday 2 September • FOXES BRIDGE DAY CENTRE. VALLEY ROAD. CINDERFORD GL14 2LJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Boarshurst Hymn and March Contest

Sunday 3 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Oldham OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Stretford Band

August 23 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are a friendly, non- contesting band with a varied concert programme at local events throughout the year based in Stretford, Manchester. We are looking for someone to take the Band forward.

East of England Co-op Band

August 23 • We are looking to add an experienced, tuned PERCUSSIONIST to our line up. We are a Championship section, competing brass band based in Ipswich, Suffolk. We rehearse Monday evenings with additional rehearsals in the lead up to contests. Varied event diary.

Bedford Town Band

August 22 • Bedford Town Band Concert Brass require a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. Well attended and sociable non-contesting band. Rehearsals Monday evenings 7.15 Ã¢â‚¬â€œ 8.45 . Castle Newnham School, Polhill Ave, Bedford MK40. Concert performances throughout the year..

Pro Cards »

John Durrant

MA LLCM TD CertEd (Dist)
Conductor, Band Trainer, Composer, Trumpet and Cornet Soloist, Arranger, Adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top