Proms presentation for Harvey

25 years of Adrian Harvey's inspirational musical leadership of Sidmouth Town Band was marked in flag waving style.

A quarter of a century of outstanding musical leadership was recently marked in style by Sidmouth Town Band as they made a special presentation to their Musical Director, Adrian Harvey.

It came at the band's recent 'Last Night of the Proms' event compered by television and radio presenter Jeremy Vine.

Incredible service

In front of a packed audience Adrian was presented with an engraved pocket-watch, in recognition of his incredible service to the band — one which has seen him take them from Fourth Section to First and compete at four National Finals along the way.

The event (held each Sunday throughout the Summer at the beautiful Connaught Gardens) saw Sidmouth entertain the audience with a varied programme of music, including the regular Proms favourites.

Vision

A spokesperson for the band told 4BR: "Adrian's constant desire for improvement and musicality ensures the band continues to develop.

Furthermore, his work with our new STB Academy, run by flugel player, Josie Sherwood, in which he teaches beginners each week, is a core element in securing the future of the band for years to come.

Ten of the current members of the main band have come through the youth and training bands, and this has always been part of Adrian's vision."

Builder

Adrian's service even extends beyond his musical leadership. The band took on the leasehold of a local church hall in 2018, with Adrian was responsible for converting it into an incredible rehearsal space, complete with recording facilities, storage and teaching rooms.

The spokesperson added: "Members of Sidmouth Town Band will often talk of the 'band family' atmosphere, and many players have been with the band for over ten years. That has been due in a major part to Adrian's work, friendship and support."