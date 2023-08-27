                 

News

Report & Result: 2023 West of Scotland Entertainment

Kirkintilloch make a long awaited return to the top of the podium as they claim the entertainment honours in Troon.

Kirkiy
  Kirkintilloch reclaimed a title they last won in 2003.

Sunday, 27 August 2023

        

Kirkintilloch Band claimed the West of Scotland Entertainment Contest in Troon in fine style as they returned to the top of a domestic contest podium for the first time since 2019.

It was another encouraging step forward in the First Section band's progress under MD Hedley Benson following the BBC co-principal trumpet player's appointment earlier this year, as they claimed the Troon title for the first time since 2003.

Looking forward

The band told 4BR that they are now looking forward to building on the success at the forthcoming Fife and Scottish Challenge contests, after claiming a clear two-point winning margin from First Section rivals Newtongrange, with top flight defending champion Dalmellington in third.

"It's a huge boost," Band Manager Allan Wardrope said. "Hedley's appointment has brought stability and freshness, and everyone is enjoying his rehearsals and musical approach. We want to build on this with the next two contests and then look to make a mark at the Scottish Championships."

Contrasts

Kirkintilloch opened their 20-minute programme with Judith Bingham's 'Four Minute Mile', followed by their low brass feature (which had to be included in each band's programme) of the MD's evocative arrangement, utilising two baritones and three trombones of 'Emendemus in Melius' by renaissance composer William Byrd.

Contrast came with the Judy Garland inspired 'Get Happy' and 'Over the Rainbow' — the latter featuring principal cornet Dave Prentice on trumpet and his son Ruaridh on flugel. Morten Lauridsen's 'O Magnum Mysterium' offered the reflective calm before they finished with an energised 'Phoenix' from 'War of the Worlds' by Peter Graham.

In addition to the overall title and £200 first prize, the band also took the 'Best First Section' award whilst the team of Ross Mercer, Alastair Boag, Ian Squince and Dean Logan took the 'Best Bass Section' prize.

Clear winner

Speaking before the announcement of the results, adjudicator Phil Rosier said that there was in his opinion "a clear winner" from a band "that tried something different that really came off".

Runner-up Newtongrange provided the early morning marker from the number 1 draw with a diverse set that included pieces from the Beatles and West Side Story to Paul Lovatt-Cooper and the musical 'Hairspray'. However, there was to be no hat-trick of wins for Dalmellington as they ended third.

Entertainment

A delighted Renfrew Burgh took the 'Best Second Section' and 'Most Entertaining Programme' accolades thanks to their 'On Song' set.

It mixed super playing with fun presentation — including a fine lullaby 'Goodnight My Angel' featuring a quartet of flugels an trombones, the bass trombone solo 'I wanna be like you' and the 1980s disco-dress inspired 'I want to dance with somebody' to close.

Shotts St Patrick's took the 'Best Third Section' honours, with Newmains & District's solo cornet taking the 'Best Cornet' award on a well organised day of well delivered brass band entertainment.

Hedley's appointment has brought stability and freshness, and everyone is enjoying his rehearsals and musical approachAllan Wardrope

Result:

Adjudicator: Phil Rosier

1. Kirkintilloch (Hedley Benson): 92
2. Newtongrange Silver (Anne Crookston): 90
3. Dalmellington (Mareika Gray): 88
4. Newmains & District (Paul McKelvie): 86
5. Dunaskin Doon (Paul Drury): 85
6. Renfrew Burgh (Mark Good): 82
7. Broburn & Livingston (Bryan Allen): 80
8. Johnstone (Raymond Tennant): 78
9. Kilmarnock Concert Brass (Scott Walker): 71
10. Clackmannan District (Paul Drury): 70
11. Shotts St Patrick's (Andy Shaw): 69

Best Solo Cornet: Newmains & District
Best Bass Section: Kirkintilloch
Most Entertaining Programme: Renfrew Burgh
Best First Section Band: Kirkintilloch
Best Second Section Band: Renfrew Burgh
Best Third Section Band: Shotts St Patrick's

        

