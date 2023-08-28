Brass Band World magazine: September edition out now

The latest edition of Brass Band World magazine is now out — and in time to preview the 169th British Open and Cheltenham National Finals

The latest edition of Brass Band World magazine and BBW Digital is out, packed with news, views, opinions and reviews.

This month editor David Childs introduces features on the forthcoming British Open and UK National Championships, as well as looking back on events from Italy, Japan and the UK, together with a selection of high-profile interviews.

British Open and National Championships

The 169th British Open Championship and National Finals at Cheltenham are extensively previewed, and there are in-depth interviews with composer Thierry Deleruyelle, James Fountain, Bones Apart and Les Neish.

Dr Robert Childs talks to Prof Takeo Yamamoto, along with Kana Madarame, Makoto Sekiya and Kaz Kouno about the growth of Japanese banding and their vision for its future, whilst there is a special 90th birthday tribute to the great David Read.

The featured band is Tongwynlais Temperance — a proud Welsh ensemble enjoying a renaissance under the baton of Owen Farr, whilst there are extended reports about the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland Summer Course.

All this and there is a product spotlight on Adams Instruments and its custom configuration of its E2 euphonium designed with the expert input of Glyn Williams, whilst BBW's resident wit and cartoonist, Rob Nesbitt says 'don't sink — play 'pass the baton!'

Preview

You can enjoy a quick preview of what to enjoy at: https://www.brassbandworld.co.uk/

Find out more:

To find out more go to: https://www.brassbandworld.co.uk/