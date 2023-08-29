Scottish trio to celebrate a wonderful woman

The memory of trombonist Joan Price will be rekindled by the concert trio of Dunaskin Doon, Kilmarnock Concert Brass and Irvine & Dreghorn Brass to help raise funds for a great cause.

The event to be held at the Kyle Academy in Overmills Road, Ayr, on Sunday 3rd September at 2.30pm will raise funds for East Ayrshire Women's Aid

Much loved

The much loved trombonist died in a car accident while on her way home from a Dunaskin Band rehearsal in 2017. Two people were subsequently jailed for causing her death by dangerous driving.

The concert has become an annual fixture in the calendar of the three bands in which Joan played, not only to celebrate her life but also to raise funds for a charity close to her heart.

Following a campaign led by her husband Colin, speed cameras have since been installed along the stretch of the A77 road, making it a much safer stretch of road to travel on.