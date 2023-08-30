                 

Death of Gareth Wood

The death has been announced of the composer of who wrote 'Five Blooms in a Welsh Garden' for the 1992 European Brass Band Championships in Cardiff.

The death has been announced of composer Gareth Wood, aged 73.

Born in Cilfynydd near Pontypridd in 1950, he studied at the Royal Academy of Music and joined the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra as a double bass player in 1972.

During his career he performed across the world under many leading conductors such as Leopold Stokowski, Rudoph Kempe, Karl Bohm, Bernard Haitink and Sir Georg Solti, and became its Chairperson in 1991, a post he held for three years. He conducted the orchestra at the San Juan Music Festival in 1995 and was for many years deeply involved in its educational outreach work.

The orchestra commissioned his overture 'Suffolk Punch', whilst he also wrote several works for the National Youth Orchestra of Wales. His 'Fantasy on Welsh Song' has become a traditional part of the annual 'Welsh Proms' series at Cardiff's St David's Hall.

Extensive output

As a composer he also wrote extensively for brass bands, including the 1992 European Championship set-work, 'Five Blooms in a Welsh Garden'.

His works also featured at many important cultural events, including fanfares to open the National Assembly of Wales (Senedd) in Cardiff as well as the Kravis Centre in West Palm Beach in Florida.

His first major brass band work was the overture 'Tombstone, Arizona' in 1976. He later arranged it for symphonic wind orchestra to mark the centenary of the infamous 'Gunfight at the OK Corral', which was performed at the exact spot in the USA, 100 years to the day.

Numerous other well received compositions followed, many of which were used at major championship events at different levels — including 'Introduction and Allegro', 'Coliseum', 'The Margam Stones', 'Culloden Moor', 'Tuba Mirum', 'Hinemoa', 'This Happy Island', 'Helvetia', 'Salome', 'Brass Triumphant' and 'Acteon'.

Although he only conducted at one brass band contest, he adjudicated at the 1992 European Championships as well as at the Dutch and the Fourth Section National Championship of Great Britain Finals.

Youth links

He had a close affinity with youth music making and wrote a euphonium, trumpet and trombone concerto. His 'Concerto for Tenor Horn' was premiered by Owen Farr and the NYBBW, whilst works wind band works 'Sea Dogs' which accompanies a story written by poet Francesca Kay and 'Santa's Stressful Day' remain immensely popular.

In 2006 he was asked by Robert Childs to become Composer in Residence at Cory Band — a role which resulted in several works.

He will be sadly missed by the both the Welsh and wider brass banding communityDr Robert Childs

Great friend to Welsh banding

Speaking about his passing he said: "Gareth Wood was a great friend to Welsh brass banding and in particular Cory Band.

Over the years the band played many of his fantastic arrangements including his spectacular 'Sosban Fach' and was proud to commission major works such as 'Actaeon', 'Helvetia', 'Brass Triumphant' and 'A Tear in the Fabric of Time'. Alongside the Welsh Amateur Music Federation (WAMF) several Concerti which were jointly premiered by the National Youth Brass Band of Wales.

He will be sadly missed by the both the Welsh and wider brass banding community."

        

