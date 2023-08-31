                 

*
banner

News

Life Membership honour for Steven Craig

The popular bandsman and conductor Steven Craig has been honoured with Life Membership of the Scottish Brass Band Association.

Steven Craig
  Steven and Brenda enjoy the presentation

Thursday, 31 August 2023

        

The popular Buckhaven & Methil Miners Band MD, Steven Craig has been presented with Life Membership of the Scottish Brass Band Association — marking 50 years of dedicated involvement in the nation's banding movement.

Steven started playing with the Tullis Band organisation in 1970 and has gone on to enjoy playing spells with his home band as well as the likes of Cowdenbeath Public, CWS Glasgow and Kingdom Brass as well as many more as a 'dep'.

Double

As a conductor he achieved a rare 'double' when he led both Tullis Russell to the Second Section Scottish Championship and their Intermediate Band to the Third Section title in 2014.

More recently he has been at the helm at Buckhaven & Methil Miners, and it was at a joint concert with the cooperation band that he was presented with his medal.

Good, great and fantastic

Speaking about the award and the support he has from his wife Brenda he said: "There have been good times, great times and fantastic times and I'm sure there are still more to come."

        

TAGS: Buckhaven & Methil

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Sand and stars

Bands and stars begin to align for British Open

August 31 • There are plenty of early opportunities to listen to how the bands are navigating their way through the challenge of Thierry Deleruyelle's 'Sand and Stars'.

Higgins

Belgian premiere for Concerto Grosso

August 31 • Gavin Higgins's award winning 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' will receive its Belgian premiere in January 2025 featuring Festival Brass and the Antwerp Symphony Orchestra.

Steven Craig

Life Membership honour for Steven Craig

August 31 • The popular bandsman and conductor Steven Craig has been honoured with Life Membership of the Scottish Brass Band Association.

National Youth Championships

Fancy being a youth champ judge?

August 31 • Brass Bands England is inviting people to apply to be part of the adjudication team at the 2024 National Youth Championships of Great Britain.

What's on »

Cinderford Academy Band - CINDERFORD ACADEMY BAND OPEN DAY

Saturday 2 September • FOXES BRIDGE DAY CENTRE. VALLEY ROAD. CINDERFORD GL14 2LJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Boarshurst Hymn and March Contest

Sunday 3 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Oldham OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Natrio Ensemble

Friday 8 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: 169th British Open

Saturday 9 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Longridge Band - Towneley Gardens Concert

Sunday 10 September • Towneley Gardens, Longridge, Preston PR3 3EA

Vacancies »

Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band

August 31 • Pleasley Band have seats ready and waiting for Tenor Trombone (1st or 2nd), Solo Euphonium and Solo Baritone. We need you to come and fill our band room and prepare for the Midlands Area Contest in March 2024.

The Staffordshire Band

August 30 • The Staffordshire Band is looking to complete its ranks and would like to invite applications from top class solo cornet and Eb bass players to join the band in a healthy diary of excellent, but realistic concert and contest commitments.

Long Melford Silver Band

August 29 • Long Melford Silver Band currently has vacancies for Eb and Bb Basses. We are a friendly non-contesting band in south Suffolk meeting weekly on Wednesday evenings and undertake a healthy number of engagements throughout the year.

Pro Cards »

Chris King

MBA, BMus(Hons), LRSM, AoBBA
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator, Compere, Band Trainer

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top