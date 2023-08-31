Life Membership honour for Steven Craig

The popular bandsman and conductor Steven Craig has been honoured with Life Membership of the Scottish Brass Band Association.

The popular Buckhaven & Methil Miners Band MD, Steven Craig has been presented with Life Membership of the Scottish Brass Band Association — marking 50 years of dedicated involvement in the nation's banding movement.

Steven started playing with the Tullis Band organisation in 1970 and has gone on to enjoy playing spells with his home band as well as the likes of Cowdenbeath Public, CWS Glasgow and Kingdom Brass as well as many more as a 'dep'.

Double

As a conductor he achieved a rare 'double' when he led both Tullis Russell to the Second Section Scottish Championship and their Intermediate Band to the Third Section title in 2014.

More recently he has been at the helm at Buckhaven & Methil Miners, and it was at a joint concert with the cooperation band that he was presented with his medal.

Good, great and fantastic

Speaking about the award and the support he has from his wife Brenda he said: "There have been good times, great times and fantastic times and I'm sure there are still more to come."