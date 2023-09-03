                 

Composer call for Euro 2024

Entries can now be submitted for consideration for the 9th European Composer Competition in Palanga.

Europams
  Entries for the event are now open

Sunday, 03 September 2023

        

The European Brass Band Association (EBBA) is inviting composer to apply for a place at the 9th European Composers Competition to be held as part of the 2024 European Brass Band Championships in Palanga, Lithuania.

Those who wish to be considered should submit an original composition for brass band up to a maximum of 12-minutes in duration.

The work is for standard brass band format (with four percussionists) and should be aimed to be performed at First Section level.

Prizes

The first prize is EUR 2,500 with podium place awards of EUR 2000 and EUR 1500. In addition, there is a Band Prize of EUR 500 and an Audience Award of EUR 500. Each finalist will also receive a special diploma presentation.

The competition will consist of one preliminary round and a final, which will take place on 2nd May 2024 at the Palanga Concert Hall. The works will be performed a championship level band.

Past winners include Bertrand Moren, Simon Dobson, Kevin Houben, Paul McGhee, Stan Nieuwenhuis, Daniel Hall and Theo Rossier — all of whom have gone on to write further well received contest and concert works for the brass band medium.

Applications

Applicants must have been born on or after 1st January 1989.

Closing date for entries is 15th January 2024.

Rules, invitation details and entry form can be found at:
https://ebba.eu.com/invitation-european-composers-competition-2024/

Further details can be obtained by contacting EBBA General Secretary Lilli Anne Grong at: general.ebba@gmail.com

        

