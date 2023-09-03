                 

New home era for Tyldesley

The Tyldesley Band looks forward to a new era at their new rehearsal base.

Tyldesley Band
  The band has now moved to a new home

Sunday, 03 September 2023

        

After enjoying over 20 years at their previous rehearsal base, the Tyldesley Band has moved to a new home, enabling the North West Area organisation to engage much more closely with their local community as well as enjoy better practice facilities.

Upkeep needs

The First Section band had enjoyed a long association with the Pensioners Association at their previous home, but due to ongoing repair and upkeep costs, they had to find a new base.

A number of other bands came to their immediate help to offer temporary accommodation, and they would publicly like to thank Thornton Cleveleys, Greenalls, Skelmersdale and Golborne Bands, whose help and comradeship was very much appreciated.

Assistance was also given by the local community such as St George's Parish Church who have accommodated the band during the interim period.

New base

Tyldesley is now based at Astley Community Club and is looking forward to enjoying an exciting new era boosted by a great banding atmosphere and excellent rehearsal facilities.

        

TAGS: Tyldesley

New home era for Tyldesley

