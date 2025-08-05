                 

Wessex delight at packed out sections

Plenty of delegates and audience members enjoyed the music making on this year's Wessex Band Summer School.

Wessex Course
  The course attracted packed sections of delegate players

Tuesday, 05 August 2025

        

Delegates of all ages delighted a sold-out audience during a day of concerts to conclude the 54th Wessex Band Summer School.

The concert at The Exchange, Sturminster Newton ended a fine week of music making led by Musical Director Michael Fowles, with the packed audience enjoying a wide variety of music, that culminated in a massed band performance of Peter Graham's 'Call of the Cossacks'.

Phenomenal week

Reflecting on the course, Mike told 4BR: "Wessex 2025 was a phenomenal week full of good music, good fun and good friends.

With numbers increasing for a fourth consecutive year, we're seeing an incredibly positive response to our ethos of progress through enjoyment and encouragement."

With numbers increasing for a fourth consecutive year, we're seeing an incredibly positive response to our ethos of progress through enjoyment and encouragementMichael Fowles

Three bands

The Wessex Band Summer School is made up of three bands: a training band for players up to approximately Grade 4 standard, a wind band, and a brass band, both for players of Grade 4 upwards.

WBSS Chairperson, Matt Stimpson, added: "The course is so special to so many, and the work of our delegates this week has been breath-taking.

The final concert is a by-product of a week of hard work, wonderfully supportive tutors and truly inspirational delegates who make progress every single day. Don't miss out next year, get those entries in to be part of something truly special."

2026

The 55th course will return to Sturminster Newton on 27th July to 1st August 2026.

To find out more go to: www.wessexband.com

        

