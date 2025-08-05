King leads conducting trio at Manger

Prof David King, Magnus Brandseth and Tormod Flaten will mastermind the musical challenges of the Norwegian National Champion.

Norwegian National Champion, Manger Musikklag has announced the conducting team that will lead them throughout the 2025/2026 season.

Flaten residency

The foundation work will be in the hands of Resident Musical Director, Tormod Flaten, the renowned euphonium soloist and conductor of Kleppe Musikklag.

He will direct rehearsals and several key concert appearances, including the popular BrassWind event, as well as preparation for the band's appearance at the 2026 European Championships.

Brandseth for Siddis

He will also work alongside Magnus Brandseth for the Siddis Championships in Stavanger in November, where the band will look to reclaim the crown for the first time since 2021.

The former tuba player with Eikanger-Bjørsvik has in recent years gained an exciting reputation for his inventive entertainment sets with the likes of Krohnengen and Bjorsvik Brass, and will develop a new programme for the event.

King for NM and Euros

The band will also welcome the return of Prof David King to direct both their Norwegian National title defence and their appearance at the 2026 European Championships in Linz.

The partnership gained success together in the 1990s, winning four NM titles, whilst he returned again in 2023 to led them to a podium finish. It will be the second time he has led the band at the European event.

Due to their appearance at the European Championships, the band's Festaftan 2026 event will be held at the end of May, where they will be directed by conductor Reid Gilje.